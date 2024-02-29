English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Government 'sad' over countries' obstructing outcomes at WTO

India and South Africa opposed initiatives to halt fishing subsidies and extend a moratorium on digital trade tariffs at the WTO ministerial meeting.

Business Desk
Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

WTO obstruction concerns: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed disappointment over the obstruction of important outcomes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by certain nations and showed little inclination towards relenting on New Delhi's stance against extending a waiver on digital tariffs.

During the WTO ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi, efforts were made to reach agreements on halting fishing subsidies and prolonging a moratorium on digital trade tariffs, initiatives opposed by India and South Africa.

"Of course, we feel sad that some countries are still obstructing significant outcomes that could have helped less developed countries and developing countries gain confidence in the working of the WTO," Goyal told the media.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters on the meeting's final day, Goyal conveyed regret over the hindrance posed by some countries to substantial outcomes that could benefit less developed and developing nations, undermining confidence in the WTO's functionality.

While expressing optimism about possible progress in negotiations, Goyal refrained from identifying the obstructing countries. He stressed the urgent need to rectify the WTO's dispute resolution mechanism, citing discussions with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

"The first and highest priority is to get the Appellate Body of the dispute resolution mechanism in place because without that all the decisions we are taking cannot be adjudicated upon," he added.

Advertisement

Highlighting the absence of the WTO's appellate body for four years due to the US's resistance to appointing judges, Goyal stressed the necessity of reinstating it for adjudicating decisions. Although Tai dismissed the likelihood of an agreement on WTO dispute settlement appeals reform this week, she acknowledged progress in negotiations.

When questioned about the government's stance on waiving tariffs on digital goods such as film downloads, Goyal responded with caution, indicating a willingness to assess the flexibility of other nations before reconsidering India's position.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Skin

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  2. Jennifer Lopez Performs In Rahul Mishra's Noir 'Raven' Cape

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Sorry, Daddy': Denied Entry For Exam, Class XI Student Ends Life

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Illionois Says 14th Amendment Bars Trump From 2024 Primary Ballot

    World14 minutes ago

  5. No TDS for Telcos on profits made by distributors: Supreme Court

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo