English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Canada aims to tackle metal market manipulation and dumping

Dumping, an anti-competitive trade practice, involves exporting products at prices lower than those in the home country.

Canada
Canada aims to tackle metal market manipulation and dumping | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Canada's metal market: Canada's Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, has expressed concerns about market manipulation and dumping of key metals used in electric vehicle batteries. He stressed the need to explore an alternative pricing model proposed by the US to address these issues.

Wilkinson stated that Canada, along with Australia and the US, seeks to develop its critical mineral supply chain to reduce China's dominance, which controls over 90 per cent of these metals crucial for the energy transition.

Advertisement

The minister highlighted the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto, where the topic will be discussed. He acknowledged the challenges with prices and the importance of addressing market manipulation and dumping practices.

Dumping, an anti-competitive trade practice, involves exporting products at prices lower than those in the home country.

Advertisement

Wilkinson underscored the need for Canada and its allies to find pathways for developing resources outside of Chinese influence.

The PDAC gathering comes amid weaker demand and plummeting prices, with lithium and nickel prices falling by over 70 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, in the past year. This has led to production cuts and job losses in the mining sector.

Advertisement

In Canada, home to about 40 per cent of the world's listed mining companies, the decline in battery metal prices has affected companies' fundraising capabilities. The government's increased scrutiny of foreign deals and other challenges have also impacted Canada's attractiveness for capital formation.

The move by Ottawa in 2022 to force Chinese companies to divest from Canadian-listed companies citing national security concerns has further dampened inbound deals in the mining sector.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

2 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

3 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 Includes 34 Ministers

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. BJP First List of 195 Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  3. BJP Fields Former-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. If only banks were more like chemical factories

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo