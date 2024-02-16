Advertisement

Captain Fresh expansions: Captain Fresh, a fish and seafood tech startup, has secured $25 million from investors to bolster its business expansion efforts. The company announced that this funding is part of a larger ongoing funding round. In September last year, Captain Fresh raised $20 million, bringing the total Series C funding to $45 million.

Nekkanti Seafoods Group and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, participated in this extended funding round.

Diverse product portfolio

The company stated that the funds will be utilised to enhance its distribution network in the US and Europe. Captain Fresh offers a diverse product portfolio comprising over 100 species of fish and seafood, sourced from more than a dozen countries, and serves customers in over 30 countries.

With offices in India, US, Dubai, Paris, Oslo, Amsterdam, and Madrid, Captain Fresh has established a strong global presence. The company's expansion efforts align with its commitment to providing quality seafood products to customers worldwide.

This funding round underscores the growing interest in the seafood tech sector and Captain Fresh's potential for further growth and innovation in the industry. The company's ability to attract significant investment highlights its position as a key player in the global seafood market.

(with PTI inputs)