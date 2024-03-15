×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Cars are moving into the fast lane for Tata

The rejig is underpinned by improvements at Jaguar Land Rover which Tata acquired for $2.3 billion in 2008.

Pranav Kiran
Pranav Kiran
Tata Motors market cap
Tata Motors market cap | Image:Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Change of speed. Natarajan Chandrasekaran is splitting up Tata Motors from a position of strength. Cars used to be a top headache for the chair of the Indian salt-to-hotels conglomerate but the latest plan to separate the company's commercial vehicles and its passenger vehicles into two listed entities signals confidence in an important turnaround.

The rejig is underpinned by improvements at Jaguar Land Rover which Tata acquired for $2.3 billion in 2008. Those luxury marques are largely sold outside of India and accounted for 78% of the company's overall EBITDA in the quarter ended December. The passenger cars entity that JLR will anchor includes electric vehicles Tata mostly sells within the South Asian nation. The EV unit counts private equity firm TPG among its investors.

Advertisement

After burning money for years, JLR has generated positive free cash flow for five straight quarters. There is strong demand for its higher-priced Range Rover and Defender sport utility vehicles (SUV), including in China. And following a multi-year effort to cut manufacturing costs, average revenue per car has risen to about 70,000 pounds ($89,614) from over 40,000 pounds between the financial years 2019 and 2023. JLR's operating profit margin more than doubled in the three months ended December, compared with a year earlier.

That strength enables a strategically sensible carve-up. Infrastructure spending drives demand for commercial vehicles like trucks. But sales of SUVs and electric-cars are fuelled by splurging consumers. Though JLR and the rest of Tata's cars target two different customers, both are premium in their own right: Range Rovers cost over 100,000 pounds and Tata’s electric cars can be 40%-75% more expensive than their petrol variants.

Advertisement

Shareholders may have to be patient to feel the benefits of a split however. Tata Motors' shares have edged down a smidge since the March 4 announcement after rallying 24% this year and analysts see little immediate upside in their sum-of-the-parts analyses.

Tata Motors as a whole currently trades on a multiple of around 6 times forward EBITDA, per LSEG. But the existing passenger business - which currently doesn't include JLR - could increase its valuation to 15 times from 12 times in the longer term as electric-car manufacturing scales and margins improve, according to ICICI Securities. Maruti Suzuki, the top seller of cars in India, trades on 19 times. The rejig will also make it easier to win more outside investment for the EV business too.

Advertisement

Whatever happens next, Tata is betting that JLR's worst days are behind it.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

a few seconds ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a few seconds ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

a minute ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

2 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

2 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

3 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

4 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

5 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

6 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

7 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

8 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

9 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

9 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Good Culinary Skills

Signs That Can Be Chefs

9 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Live

10 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo