Advertisement

Castrol's Q4 results: Lubricant manufacturer Castrol India Ltd, records a substantial 25 per profit after tax (PAT) growth, reaching Rs 242 crore for the December quarter.

In a noteworthy financial update, Castrol announced a remarkable 25 per cent increase in PAT for the December quarter, surging from Rs 133 crore in the corresponding period the previous year to Rs 242 crore. The company, which follows the calendar year (January–December) for financial reporting, highlighted its strong financial performance in a statement.

Advertisement

Navigating market dynamics

The revenue from operations during the quarter reached Rs 1,264 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent rise compared to the Rs 1,176 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. This growth underlines Castrol's effective strategies for navigating market dynamics.

Advertisement

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India Ltd, attributed the success to the company's adept navigation of strategic landscapes in 2023. He emphasised the achievement of robust growth in both top and bottom lines through a skillful balance of volume, margin, and stringent cost management.

The financial results showcase resilience and strategic acumen, positioning the company as a key player in the lubricant industry. The notable increase in PAT and revenue underscores the effectiveness of their business approach in a dynamic market landscape.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)