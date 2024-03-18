×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

CATL earnings slip masks charged-up ambitions

World's biggest producer of batteries for electric cars Contemporary Amperex Technology saw 1% drop in profit in December quarter.

reuters
Katrina Hamlin
CATL
CATL | Image:CATL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Battery ram. The world's biggest producer of batteries for electric cars has just hit a rare pothole. On Friday Contemporary Amperex Technology revealed that earnings for the quarter to the end of December had fallen 1.2% compared with a year earlier - the first such decline since early 2022. Yet founder and Chair Robin Zeng seems ever more determined to rev up production.

Overcapacity is rampant in the sector. CATL, for example, reduced its factory utilisation rate to 70% last year from 83% in 2022, Citi notes. The company is also, though, constructing new facilities that will add around a fifth to the more-than-500-gigawatt hours of total production potential it boasted at the end of 2023, per Bernstein. Such aggressive driving is at odds with cooling sales growth for their clients, which include electric-car makers Tesla and Nio: global sales of battery powered models grew 31% last year, compared with 60% in 2022, per Rho Motion.

Advertisement

Investors nonetheless sent the company's Shenzhen-listed shares up 5% on Monday, valuing the group at 9.5 times forward EBITDA, LSEG data showed, versus competitor BYD's roughly 7 times multiple. They have three reasons for their confidence in CATL.

One is scale. Zeng's company grew its share of the global market to 36.8% last year. It dominates at home, accounting for more than half of batteries sold there, per the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

Advertisement

At the same time, an R&D team of more than 20,000 staff has honed a sharp edge in key battery chemistries, ranging from increasingly popular lithium-iron phosphate, to novel products that may be on the cusp of commercialisation such as sodium-ion cells.

Zeng also had the foresight to expand abroad before headlong growth in China moderated. True, there is a large question mark over his ability to build the business in the United States, where it faces intense scrutiny from lawmakers. Last month, utility Duke Energy said it will phase out CATL products from civilian installations. A plan to licence tech to Ford Motor has drawn criticism from Senator Marco Rubio and others. The road looks somewhat smoother in the European Union, the world's second-largest EV market, where the company is currently constructing a factory in Hungary.

Advertisement

If Zeng's calculations are off, he risks supply racing past demand. But if he has his maths right, CATL's hard drive will pressure weaker players while his company cruises in pole position.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

2 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

3 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

4 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

6 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

7 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

11 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

12 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

13 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

15 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

16 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

16 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

16 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

16 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

iPhones Gemini AI

21 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo