Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Chartered Accountants Institute, CAG join hands to boost employment

The online certification courses will provide remuneration for workforce maintaining local account.

Business Desk
Tax
Chartered Accountants Institute, CAG join hands to boost employment | Image:Freepik Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Make youth job ready: In an endeavour to address paucity of accountants in local bodies, the Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have joined forces to launch online certification courses. These courses are specifically tailored for individuals interested in managing accounts for Gram Panchayats and Municipalities.

A statement said that the initiative aims to bridge the accounting gap at the grassroots level and create a skilled workforce for local governance. This, in turn, will provide temporary employment opportunities and remuneration for those involved in maintaining local accounts.

“The O/o the CAG of India has entered into an MoU with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to develop a set of online courses for different categories of Local Bodies. At the conclusion of such course, the participants/students would be required to clear a skill-based examination and get certified to be employed as an Accountant for Local Bodies. This would create the requisite pool of accountants for different types of LBs and resolve the problem of shortage of Accountants. A brief of the course is available at link for the flier. The details of the course can be seen at link for the brochure," said an official statement.

The online certification courses include CAP (Certificate Course for Accountants of Panchayats) and CAMB (Certificate Course for Accountants of Municipal Bodies). CAP comprises two levels focusing on Gram Panchayats and Zilla & Block Panchayats, while CAMB includes levels for Town Panchayats and Municipal Corporations & Municipalities.

It said that to ensure widespread access, the enrollment fee for each course is set at Rs 590, with the registration deadline for the first batch closing on January 31, 2024. Aspiring candidates can register through the official website: https://lba.icaiarf.org.in/](https://lba.icaiarf.org.in.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

