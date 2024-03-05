Advertisement

Chennai's senior residences: Chennai is to witness the introduction of premium residences exclusively designed for senior citizens, as a real estate developer announced its latest project aimed at reshaping retirement living in the city. Spanning across 17.9 acres within Mahindra World City, the upcoming residential enclave, named Ashiana Vatsalya, is poised to cater to the housing needs of Chennai's ageing population.



The first phase of the development will feature 258 units, accompanied by a clubhouse spanning 41,900 sq ft, offering dining, fitness, and recreational facilities. With a total project investment of Rs 400 crore, the venture aims to provide tailored living experiences for senior citizens in Chennai.

Phased construction timeline

Operating under a perpetual leasehold structure, the project is scheduled for completion over an eight-year period, divided into five phases, each estimated to take approximately 2 to 2.5 years to finalise. This long-term strategy ensures a sustainable foundation for the senior community.



Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, highlighted the project's role in addressing Chennai's evolving housing needs for seniors. "Ashiana Vatsalya reflects our dedication to creating inclusive living environments for seniors, allowing them to lead fulfilling lives," Gupta said.

Life quality enhancements

Notably, 66 per cent of the residences are positioned to maximise natural light and ventilation, promoting a healthy living environment. Additionally, 55 per cent of the units offer scenic views of the adjacent lake, contributing to the project's serene ambience.



The development integrates a range of cultural, recreational, and wellness amenities tailored to cater to seniors' diverse needs, aiming to boost a fulfilling lifestyle experience.



