English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Chennai to welcome 258 premium senior residences in Ashiana Vatsalya project

The initial phase of the project will comprise 258 units along with a clubhouse covering 41,900 sq ft, providing dining, fitness, and recreational amenities.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ashiana Housing
Ashiana Housing | Image:Ashiana Housing
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai's senior residences: Chennai is to witness the introduction of premium residences exclusively designed for senior citizens, as a real estate developer announced its latest project aimed at reshaping retirement living in the city. Spanning across 17.9 acres within Mahindra World City, the upcoming residential enclave, named Ashiana Vatsalya, is poised to cater to the housing needs of Chennai's ageing population.

The first phase of the development will feature 258 units, accompanied by a clubhouse spanning 41,900 sq ft, offering dining, fitness, and recreational facilities. With a total project investment of Rs 400 crore, the venture aims to provide tailored living experiences for senior citizens in Chennai.

Phased construction timeline

Operating under a perpetual leasehold structure, the project is scheduled for completion over an eight-year period, divided into five phases, each estimated to take approximately 2 to 2.5 years to finalise. This long-term strategy ensures a sustainable foundation for the senior community.

Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, highlighted the project's role in addressing Chennai's evolving housing needs for seniors. "Ashiana Vatsalya reflects our dedication to creating inclusive living environments for seniors, allowing them to lead fulfilling lives," Gupta said.

Life quality enhancements

Notably, 66 per cent of the residences are positioned to maximise natural light and ventilation, promoting a healthy living environment. Additionally, 55 per cent of the units offer scenic views of the adjacent lake, contributing to the project's serene ambience.

The development integrates a range of cultural, recreational, and wellness amenities tailored to cater to seniors' diverse needs, aiming to boost a fulfilling lifestyle experience.

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health9 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo