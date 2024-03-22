×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Chery to expand European presence with Omoda and Jaecoo debut in Italy

Chery joins a cohort of Chinese automakers bringing affordable, predominantly electric vehicles to Europe.

Reported by: Business Desk
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chery to enter Italy: Chinese automaker Chery is set to introduce its Omoda and Jaecoo brand cars into the Italian market starting in the third quarter of 2024, according to the company's Italian country manager. This move marks Chery's expansion into its second European market.

By the conclusion of 2025, Chery aims to offer three SUV models under each of its Omoda and Jaecoo brands, catering to various regions of Europe with a range of fuel options.

Chery's European journey

Chery joins a cohort of Chinese automakers bringing affordable, predominantly electric vehicles to Europe. Earlier this year, the company commenced sales in Spain and plans to enter the British and Polish markets before 2024 ends, followed by other major European markets thereafter.

Amidst heightened trade tensions between China and the European Union, which is probing into potential unfair government subsidies benefiting Chinese EV manufacturers, Chery is contemplating the establishment of an assembly plant in Europe. Talks have been held with the Italian government regarding potential investments, with Spain also being considered as an option.

Electric vehicle rollout

Initial sales in Italy will feature petrol versions of the Omoda 5 crossover and the larger Jaecoo 7 SUV. Following these, a fully-electric Omoda 5 and a plug-in hybrid version of the Jaecoo 7 are slated for release by the end of 2024.

While pricing details have not been disclosed, the petrol Omoda 5 starts at 29,900 euros ($32,400) in Spain.

Similar to its Chinese counterpart BYD, Chery plans to leverage an established network of local dealerships to facilitate sales. According to the Italian country manager, discussions are underway for dedicated space within 40 Italian dealerships, with a target of approximately 60 by the close of 2024. Establishing an efficient after-sales service is also a key priority for the company.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:45 IST

