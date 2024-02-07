Advertisement

Growth problems.

All eyes will be on China’s consumers in 2024. The economy expanded 5.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, thanks to manufacturing. But maintaining the momentum will be tricky as local demand remains weak. Factories are starting to look abroad to cope with overcapacity, which will stoke global trade tensions. How Beijing spurs domestic consumption will be vital.

Wednesday’s economic data show the all-important industrial production, which accounts for nearly 40% of China’s GDP, rose 4.6% year-on-year in the three months to December, surpassing the 4% annual growth seen in the first nine months of 2023. Strategic sectors like automotives, batteries and solar panels are booming. That helped underpin strong exports during the end of the year, with growth hitting an impressive 3.8% in December amid sluggish global trade.

China’s manufacturing resilience, however, risks churning out a glut of goods. Flagging domestic demand is forcing retailers into brutal price wars: even Apple is cutting iPhone prices for the first time in years in the hyper-competitive market. That is spurring many companies to sell more to foreign markets. China is now the world’s top car exporter; apps like Shein and PDD’s Temu that offer $5 t-shirts and $12 bluetooth speakers are thriving in the U.S. and beyond. A weak yuan is also bolstering outbound shipments.

All this adds to fears that China will export deflation as well as crush output and employment in other markets. Last year, the European Commission launched an investigation into low-cost Chinese electric-car imports, prompting Beijing to criticise it as a “naked protectionist act”.

The bright spot is that Chinese officials, grappling with the prospects of deflation at home, have pledged to do more to boost consumption. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Premier Li Qiang painted a rosy picture of China’s middle class playing “an important role in boosting aggregate global demand”. While direct cash handouts, similar to what Beijing did in 2008, look unlikely, the government has other tools such as tax breaks and targeted incentives. Even so, with the property market still in freefall, China’s shoppers will need more convincing.