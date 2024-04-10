×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

China cracks down on excessive deposit rates to curb bank competition

The decision comes as banks face mounting pressure from shrinking profit margins amidst a sluggish economic recovery.

Reported by: Business Desk
China flag
China flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
China's deposit rates: China has instructed commercial banks to cease offering interest rates above deposit rate ceilings, a move aimed at curbing excessive pricing competition among Chinese banks.

The directive, issued by the interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism overseen by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), targets the aggressive tactics employed by smaller lenders to attract depositors with higher interest rates.

The decision comes as banks face mounting pressure from shrinking profit margins amidst a sluggish economic recovery, weak domestic demand, and a lingering property market crisis.

Banks are now required to halt the payment of any additional interest that exceeds regulatory deposit rate caps, with a deadline set for the end of April for rectification.

Despite requests for comments, neither the interest rate self-disciplinary mechanism nor the PBOC responded to Reuters.

In response to dwindling net interest margins, China's major banks have also pledged to further control the scale of high-cost deposits. These measures reflect efforts to maintain financial stability and sustainability in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

