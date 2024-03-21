×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:58 IST

China's land sales revenue remains flat in January-February

Data from the finance ministry revealed that land sales revenue remained at 562.5 billion yuan ($78.14 billion) during January-February.

Reported by: Business Desk
Flat land sales
Flat land sales | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Flat land sales: China's government recorded stagnant land sales revenue in the initial two months of the year compared to the same period last year, following a surge in December, as per official data released on Thursday.  

This adds pressure on local administrations already grappling with diminishing fiscal income.

Data from the finance ministry revealed that land sales revenue remained at 562.5 billion yuan ($78.14 billion) during January-February.

During the same period, fiscal revenue experienced a 2.3 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY), according to the data.

Local governments have eased some constraints on land sales, a crucial revenue source, while financially strained developers remain hesitant to invest in land.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:58 IST

