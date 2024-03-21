China's land sales revenue remains flat in January-February

Advertisement

Flat land sales: China's government recorded stagnant land sales revenue in the initial two months of the year compared to the same period last year, following a surge in December, as per official data released on Thursday.

This adds pressure on local administrations already grappling with diminishing fiscal income.

Advertisement

Data from the finance ministry revealed that land sales revenue remained at 562.5 billion yuan ($78.14 billion) during January-February.

During the same period, fiscal revenue experienced a 2.3 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY), according to the data.

Advertisement

Local governments have eased some constraints on land sales, a crucial revenue source, while financially strained developers remain hesitant to invest in land.

(With Reuters Inputs)