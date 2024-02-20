Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

China's Lingjun investment quant fund penalised

While the trading halt may not significantly impact Lingjun, it further shakes confidence in quant funds.

Business Desk
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

China's fund penalised: China's stock exchanges have suspended major quant fund Lingjun Investment from trading for three days due to rule violations, part of broader regulatory actions to restore market confidence.

Lingjun's selling orders on Monday coincided with sharp market declines, prompting the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges to restrict trading until February 22.

Advertisement

As one of China's largest quant funds, managing over 60 billion yuan ($8.34 billion), Lingjun's penalty underscores regulators' push for long-term investment focus over short-term gains.

While the trading halt may not significantly impact Lingjun, it further shakes confidence in quant funds amid increased regulatory scrutiny.

Advertisement

Violating trading rules 

The exchanges cited Lingjun's dumping of shares through multiple products, which violated trading rules and endangered normal trading orders.

Advertisement

Regulators aim to strengthen monitoring of quantitative, especially high-frequency trading, which can amplify market volatility.

Chinese quant funds faced scrutiny last year for their role in market fluctuations, attracting criticism from smaller investors and traditional funds.

Advertisement

The industry, totaling 1.26 trillion yuan at the end of 2021, has grown rapidly and attracted foreign players like Two Sigma and Winton, but faces increasing regulatory oversight.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

20 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

20 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

20 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

20 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

21 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

21 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

21 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal Ties The Knot With Apurva | See Pics

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. ‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson During Yatra | Watch

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. Raising funds in India at strongest over next 2 years: BofA

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY Jhoola

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Farmers’ Protest: Agitators Bring Proclain Machine to Clear Barricading

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo