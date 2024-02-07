Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

China's pension system faces strain amid growing elderly population

The population aged 60 and above reached 296.97 million in 2023, comprising 21.1% of the total population.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China's ageing challenge: China faces challenges with its ageing population, jeopardising key economic goals, including boosting domestic consumption and managing mounting debt. The population aged 60 and above reached 296.97 million in 2023, comprising 21.1 per cent of the total population. Concerns arise over the sustainability of China's pension system, which consists of three pillars: the basic state-led pension, voluntary employer plans, and private schemes.

Pension inequities addressed

Both corporate and private pension plans are considered underdeveloped, exacerbating financial strain on the already pressured public pension system, primarily managed at the provincial level. Northern regions, experiencing weaker economies and population outflows, face the largest pension deficits. In 2018, China established a fund to address disparities by transferring pension funds from affluent coastal provinces to less prosperous areas.

Approximately one-third of provincial jurisdictions in China are running pension deficits, and projections from the Chinese Academy of Sciences indicate the state pension system may deplete by 2035. Public pension expenditure already exceeds 5 per cent of the GDP. The retirement age in China is 60 for men, 55 for white-collar women, and 50 for female factory workers. However, rising life expectancy, reaching 78 years in 2021, poses challenges to the pension system.

US vs. China

China's extensive social security system, involving over 1.05 billion contributors or beneficiaries, faces concerns as the average monthly pension payment in 2020 was only 170 yuan ($23.62). In comparison, the US government's social security program pays an average of $1,907 per month as of January 2024.

Despite the challenges, China's efforts to reform the pension system have been slow. In 2022, the state council unveiled a blueprint to support the ageing population by increasing nursing home capacity and introducing a new private pension scheme. However, reforms, including raising the retirement age, have faced resistance from citizens expressing concerns about the current challenging work environment and high unemployment. The working-age to retiree ratio is expected to drop from 10 in 2002 to 2 in 2050, according to Larry Hu, chief economist at Macquarie.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

