China stock slump: China stocks continued their descent on Thursday, reaching their lowest point in almost five years due to a combination of lackluster economic data and the anticipation of limited stimulus measures, discouraging investors from engaging in higher-risk assets.



By midday, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index experienced a 0.6 per cent decline, marking its lowest level since early 2019. Simultaneously, the Shanghai Composite Index saw a 1.6 per cent drop. Although Hong Kong shares showed signs of stabilisation following Wednesday's sell-off, concerns about China's economic recovery persisted.



During an investor call on Thursday, UBS chief China economist Tao Wang expressed scepticism about significant rate cuts or quantitative easing, suggesting that authorities should rely more on fiscal policy to stimulate the economy.



Foreign capital exhibited a net selling trend of 519 million yuan ($72.13 million) through the northbound trading link by the lunch break, following the largest net sell-off in over a year on Wednesday.



Trading volume and turnover for several ETFs linked to China's main indexes, including E Fund CSI300 Index ETF, witnessed a surge over the past two days. UBS analysts noted that while the national team attempted to purchase ETFs tracking the CSI300, the overall market still faced persistent selling pressure.



A robust US Dollar added to the challenges, keeping the yuan under pressure and limiting the room for China's policymakers to implement interest rate cuts.



(With Reuters Inputs)