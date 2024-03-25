Advertisement

China vehicle insurance: China will introduce a policy on bringing down payments on passenger vehicle loans, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said on Monday. The financial regulator has during the last few years held several meetings that saw the participation of commercial banks and auto finance firms, to aim to improve car credit oversight, the NFRA said in response.

The policy regarding lower car loan downpayments has proven "mature," and will be unveiled in the near future, according to the NFRA. Rules that are effective at present have set a minimum downpayment of 15 per cent for NEVs, 20 per cent for internal combustion vehicles, and 30 per cent for used cars.

The soon-to-be-launched policy will help to being down the cost of car purchases and help in propping up auto sales, the regulator said.

Notably, a Sino-US car finance company GMAC-SAIC Automotive Finance Co, and a Chinese trust firm have won approval to launch China's first securities products backed by auto loans, the country's banking regulator said on Tuesday. This is part of China's efforts to develop its fledgling asset-backed securities (ABS) market and encourage financial innovations, the Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

(With Reuters inputs)