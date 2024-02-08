Advertisement

Yuan's loan extended: Chinese banks extended 1.17 trillion yuan ($163.31 billion) in new yuan loans in December, marking an increase from November but failing to meet analysts' expectations.

Analysts had anticipated a surge in new yuan loans to reach 1.40 trillion yuan in December, compared to the previous month's 1.09 trillion yuan. However, the actual figure fell short of this projection and stood below the 1.4 trillion yuan recorded a year earlier.

According to central bank data released on Friday, the broader M2 money supply exhibited year-on-year growth of 9.7 per cent, slightly below the 10.1 per cent forecast by analysts in the Reuters poll. November had witnessed a 10.0 per cent growth in M2 from the previous year.

The unexpected deviation

Further scrutiny of the data reveals that outstanding yuan loans experienced 10.6 per cent growth in December compared to the same period in the previous year, slightly lower than the 10.8 per cent growth recorded in November. This growth figure also fell short of analysts' expectations, who had predicted a continuation of the 10.8 per cent expansion.

The unexpected deviation from analysts' forecasts raises questions about the factors influencing the lending landscape in China and its potential implications for the broader economy. The lending figures, coupled with the moderation in M2 growth, suggest that there may be underlying shifts in the dynamics of China's monetary environment.

As market participants digest this data, they will closely watch for any forthcoming statements or policy adjustments from Chinese authorities.

(with Reuters inputs)