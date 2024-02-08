Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Chinese banks fall short of analyst expectations

Analysts had anticipated a surge in new yuan loans to reach 1.40 trillion yuan in December.

Business Desk
Chinese Yuan
Chinese Yuan | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuan's loan extended: Chinese banks extended 1.17 trillion yuan ($163.31 billion) in new yuan loans in December, marking an increase from November but failing to meet analysts' expectations.

Analysts had anticipated a surge in new yuan loans to reach 1.40 trillion yuan in December, compared to the previous month's 1.09 trillion yuan. However, the actual figure fell short of this projection and stood below the 1.4 trillion yuan recorded a year earlier.

Advertisement

According to central bank data released on Friday, the broader M2 money supply exhibited year-on-year growth of 9.7 per cent, slightly below the 10.1 per cent forecast by analysts in the Reuters poll. November had witnessed a 10.0 per cent growth in M2 from the previous year.

The unexpected deviation

Further scrutiny of the data reveals that outstanding yuan loans experienced 10.6 per cent growth in December compared to the same period in the previous year, slightly lower than the 10.8 per cent growth recorded in November. This growth figure also fell short of analysts' expectations, who had predicted a continuation of the 10.8 per cent expansion.

The unexpected deviation from analysts' forecasts raises questions about the factors influencing the lending landscape in China and its potential implications for the broader economy. The lending figures, coupled with the moderation in M2 growth, suggest that there may be underlying shifts in the dynamics of China's monetary environment.

Advertisement

As market participants digest this data, they will closely watch for any forthcoming statements or policy adjustments from Chinese authorities.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement