Advertisement

Yuan hits low: The Chinese yuan experienced a dip against the dollar, reaching its lowest point in five months on Monday. However, the currency managed to avoid significant losses due to Beijing's continued implementation of an official guidance rate.



The central bank maintained a stable key policy interest rate as expected, while also withdrawing some liquidity from the banking system through bond instruments.

Trading range

Trading at 7.2382 per dollar, the yuan remained relatively steady compared to the previous day but edged close to the lower end of the 2 per cent daily trading band. It hit a five-month low of 7.2386 earlier in the day.



The central bank's daily benchmark rates and support from state-owned banks have slowed down the yuan's decline, which has seen a 1.9 per cent decrease so far this year.



Factors such as China's comparatively low yields compared to other developed economies and the outflow of foreign investment from a sluggish stock market have kept pressure on the currency.



Before the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0979 per US dollar, significantly stronger than Reuters' estimate.

Dollar-Yuan dynamics

The spot yuan opened at 7.2355 per dollar, slightly weaker than the previous close and 1.98 per cent lower than the midpoint.



Tommy Xie, head of Asia macro research at OCBC, noted that with the yuan nearing the 2 per cent trading band, the PBOC faces constraints in stabilising its value through daily fixing rates.



The offshore yuan traded 218 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.26 per dollar.



(With Reuters Inputs)