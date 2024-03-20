×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

CII revives UK-India business forum to boost economic ties

UK IBF's reactivation comes at a time when free trade agreement negotiations are on hold until after the general elections.

Reported by: Business Desk
CII revives UK-India business forum to boost economic ties | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
CII revives IBF: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has revived its UK India Business Forum (IBF) in London, aiming to facilitate knowledge sharing and enhance the economic presence of businesses in Britain. Under the chairmanship of Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of Mumbai-based WNS, the forum will address challenges faced by businesses in the UK and promote new joint ventures.

Speaking at the re-launch event in London, Murugesh stressed the importance of cooperation between India and the UK in various areas such as trade, investment, technology, and climate action. The forum, with Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami as its patron, aims to support Indian companies and promote 'Brand India' in the UK.

UK-India economic ties

Doraiswami highlighted the significant economic ties between the two countries, noting that the UK IBF will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and leveraging the strengths of both nations.

The UK IBF's reactivation comes at a time when free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are on hold until after the general elections. However, the forum is expected to bolster bilateral trade, which currently stands at over GBP 38 billion annually.

With around 954 companies operating in the UK, the UK IBF will serve as an exclusive platform for corporate members to address policy concerns and engage with relevant stakeholders. The forum is poised to strengthen collaborations across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and technology, contributing to the growth of India-UK economic relations.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

