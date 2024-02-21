English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

USDC, with approximately $28 billion in circulation, is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency token.

Business Desk
Cryptocurrencies
Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cricle ends USDC support: Major US cryptocurrency firm Circle announced on Wednesday that it would cease supporting its USDC token on the Tron blockchain network. The decision, according to Circle, is part of its efforts to ensure that USDC remains trusted, transparent, and safe.

Effective immediately, the company will no longer mint USDC tokens on Tron, a platform known for its use in transferring stablecoins. The company did not provide a specific reason for the decision but stated that it continually assesses the suitability of blockchains supporting USDC.

Advertisement

Tokens to be transferred 

Institutional clients holding the tokens on Tron can transfer them to other blockchains or redeem them for traditional currency until February 2025. Retail customers can also transfer tokens to other blockchains or redeem them at crypto exchanges and brokerages.

Advertisement

Tron's objective is to become the world's largest decentralised financial protocol, according to a Tron spokesperson, who added that the project is moving forward.

Circle's decision comes after it terminated accounts held by Tron founder Justin Sun and his affiliated companies last year. Sun is currently facing legal challenges, including a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly inflating trading volumes and selling Tron tokens as an unregistered security.

Advertisement

USDC, with approximately $28 billion in circulation, is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency token. Approximately $335 million worth is hosted on Tron, according to Circle's website.

In November, reports surfaced that Tron had surpassed Bitcoin in facilitating crypto transfers associated with groups designated as terror organizations. Tron has stated that it does not have control over the use of its technology and is not linked to the groups identified.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Google integrates AI into Play Store to introduce app highlights

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Cha Eun Woo Starrer K-Dramas To Watch Ahead Of Wonderful World Release

    Galleries14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo