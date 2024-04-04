Advertisement

Climate metric disclosure deal: Three major North American banks - Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) - have agreed to disclose a new climate metric as part of agreements brokered with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Lander, responsible for overseeing public retirement assets, announced on Wednesday that the trio of banks will unveil their ratio of financing directed towards low-carbon energy projects versus their funding for fossil fuel ventures.

In exchange for this disclosure, retirement funds managed by Lander's office have retracted shareholder resolutions previously lodged against each bank, which called for greater transparency in this regard.

Investor environmental insight

Lander stressed that this newfound transparency will enable investors to better gauge the banks' adherence to environmental commitments. He anticipates that disclosing energy supply ratios will become standard practice in the banking sector, thereby facilitating more informed investment decisions.

The forthcoming reports from these banks are expected to encompass various financial activities, including equity and debt underwriting, syndicated lending, and project finance, according to a representative for Lander.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan highlighted that the bank reached a consensus with Lander on disclosing a ratio pertaining to clean energy financing, acknowledging the need for time and resources to develop a comprehensive approach. The bank intends to engage with New York City and its shareholders to offer enhanced clarity and transparency regarding its activities in facilitating the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Low-carbon lending plans

RBC's Vice President of Climate, Jennifer Livingstone, described the discussions with Lander as constructive and outlined plans to increase lending to low-carbon energy initiatives. Livingstone affirmed that RBC will disclose a clean energy supply financing ratio in its forthcoming 2024 Climate Report, aligning with the bank's strategic objectives. She stressed the importance of transparency and advanced disclosures in showcasing the progress made in addressing climate-related challenges.

Citi's Chief Sustainability Officer, Val Smith, highlighted that the new climate metric will complement the suite of metrics already provided in the bank's climate reporting. Smith expressed ongoing engagement with the Comptroller's office in boosting constructive dialogue on environmental initiatives.



(With Reuters Inputs)