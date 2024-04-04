×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Citi, JPMorgan, RBC to give new climate metric in deals with New York City

The three banks will disclose their ratio of financing for low-carbon energy projects compared to their financing for fossil fuel projects.

Reported by: Business Desk
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Climate metric disclosure deal: Three major North American banks - Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) - have agreed to disclose a new climate metric as part of agreements brokered with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Lander, responsible for overseeing public retirement assets, announced on Wednesday that the trio of banks will unveil their ratio of financing directed towards low-carbon energy projects versus their funding for fossil fuel ventures.

Advertisement

In exchange for this disclosure, retirement funds managed by Lander's office have retracted shareholder resolutions previously lodged against each bank, which called for greater transparency in this regard.

Investor environmental insight

Lander stressed that this newfound transparency will enable investors to better gauge the banks' adherence to environmental commitments. He anticipates that disclosing energy supply ratios will become standard practice in the banking sector, thereby facilitating more informed investment decisions.

The forthcoming reports from these banks are expected to encompass various financial activities, including equity and debt underwriting, syndicated lending, and project finance, according to a representative for Lander.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for JPMorgan highlighted that the bank reached a consensus with Lander on disclosing a ratio pertaining to clean energy financing, acknowledging the need for time and resources to develop a comprehensive approach. The bank intends to engage with New York City and its shareholders to offer enhanced clarity and transparency regarding its activities in facilitating the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Low-carbon lending plans

RBC's Vice President of Climate, Jennifer Livingstone, described the discussions with Lander as constructive and outlined plans to increase lending to low-carbon energy initiatives. Livingstone affirmed that RBC will disclose a clean energy supply financing ratio in its forthcoming 2024 Climate Report, aligning with the bank's strategic objectives. She stressed the importance of transparency and advanced disclosures in showcasing the progress made in addressing climate-related challenges.

Citi's Chief Sustainability Officer, Val Smith, highlighted that the new climate metric will complement the suite of metrics already provided in the bank's climate reporting. Smith expressed ongoing engagement with the Comptroller's office in boosting constructive dialogue on environmental initiatives.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Russian oil price cap

Russian oil price cap

3 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump Leads Prez Biden

8 minutes ago
Watganj murder

Kolkata Shocker

8 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

12 minutes ago
Crime

Kolkata Murder Mystery

13 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

13 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Chhava

Chhava Viral Photos

17 minutes ago
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's profit surge

23 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024 Points Table

30 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Resumes Work

34 minutes ago
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal.

Vistara Crisis

34 minutes ago
Education News

SSC Constable Answer Key

37 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2

Indian 2 Release Date

42 minutes ago
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure

Climate metric disclosure

42 minutes ago
Jaish al-Adl

Jaish-al-Adl attack

43 minutes ago
NSE new indices

NSE

an hour ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News12 hours ago

  2. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. 'He has got SOMETHING YOU CAN'T BUY': Rababa lauds uncapped Indian star

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo