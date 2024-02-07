Advertisement

Q4 profit falls: Citizens Financial Group faced a challenging fourth quarter, reporting a 71 per cent decline in profit due to a hefty $225 million charge to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) fund. The move was a response to the fund's $16-billion drain after two bank collapses in early 2023. Rising deposit costs, spurred by customers seeking better returns on fixed-income assets, have been a concern for banks, leading to increased competition for deposits and contracting net interest margins.

Industry-wide headwind

Citizens Financial, grappling with the industry-wide headwind of tepid loan growth, saw its net interest income (NII) drop by 12 per cent to $1.49 billion in Q4 2023. The bank anticipates further challenges in 2024, warning that its NII for the year could be 6 per cent to 9 per cent lower than the $6.24 billion reported in 2023. This aligns with the trend observed in larger peers such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, which also experienced a decline in quarterly interest income.

In response to the uncertain economic environment and a cost-of-living crisis, Citizens Financial increased its buffer for customers facing difficulties in repaying mortgage or credit card debt. The bank allocated $171 million for provisions for credit losses in Q4, up from $132 million in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

The overall financial picture for Citizens Financial in the fourth quarter showed a net income of $189 million, or 34 cents per share, in contrast to $653 million, or $1.25 per share, reported in the corresponding period the previous year. The bank's cautious stance and strategic measures reflect the broader challenges faced by the banking industry in maintaining profitability amid changing economic dynamics and regulatory demands.

(with Reuters inputs)