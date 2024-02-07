Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Citizens Financial fourth-quarter profit falls on FDIC charge

Rising deposit costs, spurred by customers seeking better returns on fixed-income assets, have been a concern for banks.

Business Desk
Jio Financial-BlackRock apply for mutual fund licence
Citizens Financial fourth-quarter profit falls on FDIC charge | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Q4 profit falls: Citizens Financial Group faced a challenging fourth quarter, reporting a 71 per cent decline in profit due to a hefty $225 million charge to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) fund. The move was a response to the fund's $16-billion drain after two bank collapses in early 2023. Rising deposit costs, spurred by customers seeking better returns on fixed-income assets, have been a concern for banks, leading to increased competition for deposits and contracting net interest margins.

Industry-wide headwind

Citizens Financial, grappling with the industry-wide headwind of tepid loan growth, saw its net interest income (NII) drop by 12 per cent to $1.49 billion in Q4 2023. The bank anticipates further challenges in 2024, warning that its NII for the year could be 6 per cent to 9 per cent lower than the $6.24 billion reported in 2023. This aligns with the trend observed in larger peers such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, which also experienced a decline in quarterly interest income.

In response to the uncertain economic environment and a cost-of-living crisis, Citizens Financial increased its buffer for customers facing difficulties in repaying mortgage or credit card debt. The bank allocated $171 million for provisions for credit losses in Q4, up from $132 million in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

The overall financial picture for Citizens Financial in the fourth quarter showed a net income of $189 million, or 34 cents per share, in contrast to $653 million, or $1.25 per share, reported in the corresponding period the previous year. The bank's cautious stance and strategic measures reflect the broader challenges faced by the banking industry in maintaining profitability amid changing economic dynamics and regulatory demands.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement