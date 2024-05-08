Advertisement

Air India flight cancellations: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked Air India Express for a detailed report to put forth reasons that led to the cancellation of flights after a section of cabin crew members reported sick en masse in order to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline.

As many as 90 flights were cancelled by Air India Express since Tuesday night due to cabin crew woes. The Civil Aviation Ministry has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly, said a senior official.

The discontent among a segment of the cabin crew, particularly exacerbated following the initiation of the merger process involving AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, has led to a wave of sick reports since Monday evening. As a consequence of the insufficient availability of cabin crew, "scores of flights" have been grounded at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut, and Bangalore.

Last month, the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing approximately 300 cabin crew members, predominantly seniors, voiced concerns over the alleged mismanagement and unequal treatment of staff within the airline. According to the union, such operational challenges have adversely affected the morale of the employees.

(With PTI inputs)