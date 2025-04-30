Closing Bell: BSE Sensex Falls 190 Pts, Nifty 50 Slips Below 24,300 As India-Pakistan Tensions Spook Markets

The BSE Sensex slipped 190 points to close at 80,097.29, while the NSE Nifty dropped 38.55 points to settle at 24,297.40. The cautious sentiment was largely attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Realty Bucks the Trend; Broader Market Underperforms Despite the weak overall tone, the Nifty Realty index surged 2%, emerging as the top sectoral gainer.

In contrast, the Nifty Media and PSU Bank indices each declined by 2%. The BSE Midcap index was down 0.5%, while the Smallcap index underperformed with a sharp 1.4% drop, reflecting the nervousness among retail investors.



Read More

BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Flat As India-Pakistan War Jitters Keep Markets On Edge





Top Gainers and Losers

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, and Power Grid Corp were among the major gainers. On the flip side, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Motors, and SBI led the list of losers.



Earlier in the day, the market opened on a weak note, reacting to mixed global cues and rising tensions across the border. At the opening bell, the Sensex was down 163.47 points or 0.20% at 80,124.91, while the Nifty was down 54.65 points or 0.22% at 24,281.30. Market breadth was negative, with 828 stocks advancing, 1,224 declining, and 137 remaining unchanged.

