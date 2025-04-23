Closing Bell: BSE Sensex Reclaims 80k After 4 Months; Nifty 50 Settles Above 24k - Top 10 Reasons Behind Rally

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday, April 23, with both benchmark indices closing in the green. | Image: Freepik

Stock Market Closing Bell On April 23, 2025: The Indian Stock Market witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday, April 23, with both benchmark indices closing in the green. The Sensex climbed over 500 points to end at 80,116.49, marking its first close above the 80,000 level in more than four months.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose by 161.70 points, or 0.67%, to finish at 24,328.95, setting a new record.

Among individual stocks, 1,516 advanced while 1,340 declined, showing a slightly positive market breadth. A total of 50 stocks touched their 52-week highs, and only 7 hit 52-week lows, indicating bullish sentiment.

Additionally, 124 stocks were locked in the upper circuit, while 41 hit their lower circuit limits.

Top Gainers And Losers

The day saw broad-based buying, particularly in technology and auto stocks. HCL Technologies led the pack with a sharp 7.72% gain, followed by Tech Mahindra, which jumped 4.63%. Tata Motors (up 4.59%), Infosys (up 3.69%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.56%) were also among the top gainers on the Sensex. Other notable performers included TCS , Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel, which rose by over 2% each.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

Sectoral indices reflected the upbeat mood, with Nifty IT soaring 4.34%, the highest among the sectors. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also gained 2.38% and 1.40% respectively. On the other hand, banking stocks underperformed, with Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank declining by 0.75% and 0.57%, respectively.

Despite some weakness in select banking names like HDFC Bank (-1.98%), Kotak Bank (-2.07%), and SBI (-1.11%), the overall market momentum remained strong.

The rally was driven by positive global cues, robust earnings expectations, and renewed investor confidence.

Here are the simple reasons why the markets rallied and investor sentiment improved:

Signs of Ease in US-China Trade War

The US Treasury Secretary said high tariffs are not sustainable, and there may be a de-escalation in the US-China trade tensions. This gave investors hope and reduced uncertainty.

Wall Street Rally

US stock markets rose sharply — Dow Jones jumped over 1,000 points. This positive momentum boosted investor confidence globally.

Softened Stance by Trump

Donald Trump backed off from removing US Fed Chair Jerome Powell and hinted at reducing tariffs on China. This eased investor worries about aggressive political actions.

Dollar Weakness Helps Emerging Markets

The US dollar dropped to a three-year low, making it easier for foreign investors to invest in countries like India. This increased FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investment) inflows.

Positive Asian Market Cues

Asian markets also rallied, following Wall Street's gains. Markets in Japan and Hong Kong rose by 1.5%.

Consistent Domestic Gains

Indian markets (Sensex and Nifty) have been rising for six days in a row, showing strong domestic sentiment despite global uncertainty.

Crude Oil Prices Rise

Oil prices went up due to higher demand and more investor interest in crude futures. This reflects confidence in the global economic outlook.

Focus Shift from Elon Musk & DOGE

Elon Musk is expected to pull back from Dogecoin (DOGE) to focus on Tesla. Some see this as a return to more stable priorities in business leadership.

Strong Government Job Support in the US