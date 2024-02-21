Advertisement

Coal to exceed capex: The government announced on Wednesday that state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is poised to surpass its capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 16,500 crore for the current financial year. This development comes as CIL plays a crucial role, accounting for over 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal output.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), another key player, has a capex target of Rs 2,880 crore for the ongoing financial year. The Ministry of Coal has set a capex target of Rs 21,030 crore for FY24.

In a statement, the coal ministry stated, "As we navigate through the current fiscal year of 2023–24, both CIL and NLCIL are on track to exceed their capex targets. Yet again, both CIL and NLCIL will exceed their annual capex targets, further bolstering the economic growth trajectory."

Surpassing the capex

Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the coal sector have consistently surpassed their capex targets in recent years. In FY22, both CIL and NLCIL achieved 104.88 per cent and 123.33 per cent of their capex targets, respectively. Similarly, in FY23, both companies achieved approximately 113 per cent of their target.

NLCIL, a Navratna company under the coal ministry, primarily focuses on mining and power generation. The successful achievement of capex targets by these entities is expected to contribute significantly to the economic growth.

