Cochin Shipyard Share Price: Why This Defence Stock Surged 32% in 3 Days - Explained

Cochin Shipyard Share Price: Shares of defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Cochin Shipyard Ltd extended its three-day-consecutive rally by rising 8.38 per cent to hit a 10-month of Rs 2547.25 on Friday. At this price, stock price of Cochin Shipyard increased 32.48 per cent in three trading days.

Defence stocks such as Cochin Shipyard have seen a notable rally recently with the stock witnsessing a jump over 65 per cent in the past month.

The state-led defence company has joined hands with Drydocks World to enhance its ship repair and offshore fabrication capabilities. This collaboration is aimed at establishing a world-class ship repair ecosystem catering to both domestic and international fleets.

Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results

Cochin Shipyard's fourth quarter net profit and revenue saw growth. However, its margin contracted. The company's consolidated net profit was up 11 per cent to Rs 287.19 crore in the quarter ended March. This compares with Rs 258.88 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue surged 36.6 per cent to Rs 1,757.65 crore, compared to Rs 1,286.95 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Despite the rise in revenue and net profit, EBITDA experienced a decline of 8 per cent, falling to Rs 265.78 crore from Rs 289.19 crore. The earnings before interest, taxation, demortization and EBITDA margin contracted to 15.1 per cent, as against to 22.5 per cent last year.

Cochin Shipyard's Annual Performance

In 2025, the revenue was Rs 4,819.96 crores, net profit was Rs 827.33 Crores, and EPS stood at Rs 31.45, as against revenue of Rs 3,830.45 crores, Net Profit at Rs 783.28 crores, and EPS of Rs 29.77 in 2024

2023: Revenue stood at Rs 2,364.55 Crores, Net Profit at Rs 304.71 Crores and EPS at Rs 23.16.

The company's debt to equity ratio has remained low, standing at 0.01 in March 2025 and 0.00 in March 2024, reflecting a stable financial structure. Additonally, the company had also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.