Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Commerce ministry delegation holds deliberations with Singapore counterparts to boost trade

The delegation held discussions with Singapore government officials and participated in investor roundtables.

Business Desk
Marina Bay Sands
Singapore — Marina Bay Sands: $5.32 billion
DPIIT trade roundtable: A delegation constituted by the Center, recently visited Singapore to boost trade relations and attract investments. 


The delegation, led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, held deliberations with senior officials of the Singapore government and participated in investor roundtables, focussing on food, machinery, renewable energy, electronics, and semiconductors sectors.

During the "India-Singapore Trade Roundtable" on the Food and Machinery Sector, organised by FICCI and the High Commission of India in Singapore, Singh highlighted the potential for enhancing trade, joint ventures, technology exchanges, and partnerships with Singaporean businesses.

Strengthen trade ties

The visit aimed to invite investors and strengthen trade ties. Singh also met with Beh Swan Gim, Singapore's Trade and Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary, emphasising the importance of bilateral relations.

Organised by Enterprise Singapore and Invest India, the Investors Roundtable on Renewable Energy, Electronics, and Semiconductors provided a platform for deepening investment ties and collaborative ventures.

Singapore is the eighth largest trade partner, with bilateral trade reaching $35.59 billion in the years 2022–23, marking 18 per cent growth over 2021–22, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

