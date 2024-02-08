Advertisement

China urges ceasefire: China has issued a call for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea due to their potential impact on the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and the threat they pose to China's commercial interests along the Suez Canal. The Houthi militia from Yemen, backed by Iran, is actively challenging China's ability to safeguard its substantial investments in Egypt, particularly since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi came to power in 2014.



China has notably increased its investments and commercial activities in Egypt's Suez Canal region, a crucial route for a substantial portion of China's west-bound goods. State-owned companies from China have invested tens of billions in Egypt's logistics, transport, and energy sectors, according to data from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). The World Bank reports that China has extended $3.1 billion in loans to support these endeavours.

Suez investments at risk

In the months leading up to the recent Hamas attack on Israel, Chinese and Hong Kong firms committed to various projects totalling at least $20 billion along Egypt's Suez Canal. The potential disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal poses a risk to Chinese investors who have dedicated significant sums to the waterway's development, anticipating safe passage for their investments.



Key players, such as state-owned shipping giant COSCO and Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, have made substantial investments in Egypt's port infrastructure. COSCO, which recently suspended services to Israel along with other major shipping lines, invested $1 billion in Egypt's port infrastructure last March.



China's broader commercial interests in Egypt include plans by Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes to invest $2 billion in iron and steel plants in Ain Sokhna, demonstrating China's role as a vital link between Asian and Mediterranean markets. Additionally, Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone has struck multi-billion dollar deals with China Energy and United Energy Group to develop green ammonia and green hydrogen projects, as well as a potassium chloride production site.



China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), of which Egypt, Yemen, and Iran are members, is also at stake. The BRI aims to connect Asia with Europe through extensive investment and trade corridors, and disruptions in the region could impact its success.

Diplomatic Dilemma

While China asserts a policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, challenges arise when such issues fundamentally undermine the BRI's purpose. China is under increasing pressure to demonstrate its role in mediating between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023 and to address global hotspot issues constructively.



China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, currently in Egypt as part of an African tour, expressed support for a larger, more authoritative Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a timetable for implementing a two-state solution. China's diplomacy appears restrained due to its position of non-interference, but it also aspires to enhance its "international influence, appeal, and power" to shape global events through diplomacy.



(With Reuters Inputs)