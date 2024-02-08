Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Commercial stakes at risk: China urges halt to Red Sea attacks amidst conflict

China heavily invests in Egypt's Suez Canal, pouring billions into logistics, transport, and energy sectors, supported by substantial loans.

Business Desk
Chinese flag
Chinese flag | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

China urges ceasefire: China has issued a call for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea due to their potential impact on the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and the threat they pose to China's commercial interests along the Suez Canal. The Houthi militia from Yemen, backed by Iran, is actively challenging China's ability to safeguard its substantial investments in Egypt, particularly since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi came to power in 2014.

China has notably increased its investments and commercial activities in Egypt's Suez Canal region, a crucial route for a substantial portion of China's west-bound goods. State-owned companies from China have invested tens of billions in Egypt's logistics, transport, and energy sectors, according to data from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI). The World Bank reports that China has extended $3.1 billion in loans to support these endeavours.

Suez investments at risk

In the months leading up to the recent Hamas attack on Israel, Chinese and Hong Kong firms committed to various projects totalling at least $20 billion along Egypt's Suez Canal. The potential disruption of commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal poses a risk to Chinese investors who have dedicated significant sums to the waterway's development, anticipating safe passage for their investments.

Key players, such as state-owned shipping giant COSCO and Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, have made substantial investments in Egypt's port infrastructure. COSCO, which recently suspended services to Israel along with other major shipping lines, invested $1 billion in Egypt's port infrastructure last March.

China's broader commercial interests in Egypt include plans by Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes to invest $2 billion in iron and steel plants in Ain Sokhna, demonstrating China's role as a vital link between Asian and Mediterranean markets. Additionally, Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone has struck multi-billion dollar deals with China Energy and United Energy Group to develop green ammonia and green hydrogen projects, as well as a potassium chloride production site.

China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), of which Egypt, Yemen, and Iran are members, is also at stake. The BRI aims to connect Asia with Europe through extensive investment and trade corridors, and disruptions in the region could impact its success.

Diplomatic Dilemma

While China asserts a policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, challenges arise when such issues fundamentally undermine the BRI's purpose. China is under increasing pressure to demonstrate its role in mediating between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023 and to address global hotspot issues constructively.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, currently in Egypt as part of an African tour, expressed support for a larger, more authoritative Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a timetable for implementing a two-state solution. China's diplomacy appears restrained due to its position of non-interference, but it also aspires to enhance its "international influence, appeal, and power" to shape global events through diplomacy.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement