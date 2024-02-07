English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Considering Fixed Deposits? Check out rate changes in Jan by top banks

Several banks, including Karnataka Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have recently adjusted their FD interest rates.

Business Desk
Fixed Deposits
Fixed Deposits | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
FD rate shift: Are you planning to park your money in Fixed Deposits (FD)? Numerous banks across the country, ranging from Karnataka Bank to Kotak Mahindra Bank, have rolled out adjustments in their Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates. These modifications cater to the diverse needs of both general citizens and senior citizens. These changes, effective from January 2024, could play a role in shaping your investment decisions.

Karnataka Bank's latest FD rates

Karnataka Bank has implemented new FD interest rates, effective from January 20. The bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent for amounts below Rs 2 crore for general citizens.

Union Bank of India's revised FD rates

Union Bank of India has adjusted its FD rates, effective from January 19. For general citizens, the interest rates vary between 3.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent. Additionally, resident senior citizens and super senior citizens enjoy additional rate components of 0.50 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively.

Federal Bank's updated FD rates

The Federal Bank has revised its FD interest rates, which became effective from January 17. The bank now offers fixed deposit interest rates between 3 per cent to 7.75 per cent  for general citizens, with rates ranging from 3.50 per cent to 8.25 per cent for senior citizens.

IDBI Bank's latest FD rates

IDBI Bank's new FD rates, effective from January 17, range from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for general citizens and 3.50 per cent to 7.50 per cent for senior citizens, covering a tenure of 7 days to 10 years.

Bank of Baroda's adjusted FD rates

The Bank of Baroda has made changes to its FD rates, with an interest rate range of 4.25 per cent to 7.25 per cent, effective from January 15.

PNB's revised FD rates

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised its FD interest rates twice this month. After the recent revision, PNB now offers general citizens rates between 3.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Super senior citizens enjoy rates ranging from 4.3 per cent to 8.05 per cent. These rates came into effect from January 8.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's latest FD rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank has adjusted its FD rates, effective from January 4. The bank now provides interest rates of 2.75 per cent to 7.25 per cent for general citizens and 3.25 per cent to 7.80 per cent for senior citizens.

Notably, the information provided is sourced directly from the respective banks' official websites. Experts advise customers to stay informed about such changes to make informed decisions regarding their financial investments.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

