Corporate India's initiatives putting women employees in drivers seat

International Women's Day: From creating equal opportunities for women to encouraging them to resume careers after seeking a break for maternity or other personal commitments, corporate India is at the forefront of formulating women-friendly human resources and hiring policies. Here are some of the industry initiatives aimed at breaking the gender barrier.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ‘Navjyoti Transforming Lives & Careers Society’ NGO and BluSmart, India’s largest EV ride hailing service and charging infrastructure network, providing employment to 250 trained women drivers who are the beneficiaries of HMIF’s ‘Drive4Progress’ initiative.

The MoU was exchanged between Anirudh Arun, Co-Founder & CEO - BluSmart Fleetand Gurusharan Khurana, President - ‘Navjyoti Transforming Lives & Careers Society’ NGO, in the presence of Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India and Mr. Soon Sang Hong, Domain Advisor, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India.

Women's empowerment

Speaking at the MoU exchange event, Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Under Hyundai’s global brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai Motor India Foundation's collaboration with Navjyoti and BluSmart inspires inclusion by providing employment opportunity to women drivers,” he said.

“It reflects our determination for women empowerment and skill development, in alignment with the government's overarching vision to address the growing demand for skilled workforce in India. By equipping women with the necessary skills and support, this collaboration underscores the potential for positive social change and the importance of corporate social responsibility in promoting gender inclusivity, with participation of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors,” Anand said.

While a bulk of the corporate conversation around Women’s Day every year revolves around ensuring diversity in white-collar jobs, a larger focus is needed on empowering women across every strata of Indian society.

In line with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, multi-business conglomerate ITC aims to strengthen its initiatives in the realm of gender inclusiveness across different nodes of its operation.

Focused interventions include enhancing women participation in its factories, supporting women in agriculture, promoting women’s contribution in scientific research and innovation, increasing recruitment of women freshers,institutionalising women-friendly policies at work as well as running large scale and impactful social development programmes to empower rural women.

ITC’s new Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) facilities, which makes FMCG products have ensured larger participation of women by employing 50-80 per cent of women workforce. According to ITC’s Sustainability Report 2023, the Company’s women-focused factories include ITC’s Pudukkottai facility in Tamil Nadu, Mysuru in Karnataka, Medak in Telangana, among others.

Employee reach out

While there are challenges around perceptions of safety, size of the sourcing pool and working shifts, ITC has been constantly engaging with all stakeholders to provide an enabling environment that encourages more women to take up blue collar jobs. In these facilities, ITC reinforces institutional support with employee welfare amenities like on-site childcare, 24/7 health centre access and secure transportation equipped with cameras, GPS and panic buttons.

Fostering diversity in scientific research and innovation, the ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC) employs 47 per cent women workforce and aims to achieve 50 per cent women representation among its employees by 2025-26.

Aligning with the commitment to enhance women's representation among employees, 41 per cent of ITC's Management trainees and 47 per cent of interns recruited in 2023 were women. ITC has also instituted a host of enabling policies including a hybrid work model for employees, additional flexibility in work arrangements for expectant and young mothers, extended maternity and child care leave, travel support for infants and caregivers during business travel by women employees. Dedicated committees are also in place to ensure safety and equity at work.

Commenting on women's day Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited. “To all the trailblazing women out there: Your strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit are an inspiration to all of us. Let’s keep breaking barriers, lifting each other up , and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future. Our daughters are counting on us!

Sky One, which has a presence in aviation sector is creating opportunities for women not just as pilots but as aerospace engineers, aircraft maintenance technicians, logistical experts and more

This year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to introduce a framework to promote the expansion of the female workforce in India's civil aviation sector. The country already boasts a 15 per cent female pilot force, which is three times higher than the global average but this initiative aims to further enhance gender inclusivity in aviation.

An evaluation during a roundtable discussion at the recent event 'Wings India 2024' also revealed that India currently has a 15 per cent representation of women in air traffic control, 11% in-flight dispatch, including cabin crew, and 13% at the mid-managerial levels. These statistics underscore the urgency to broaden the horizons of women aspirants across diverse aviation verticals.

