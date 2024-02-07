Advertisement

CRISIL forecast: CRISIL's latest report anticipates a consistent 6.7 per cent average annual growth for the Indian economy from 2024 to 2031, driven by government-led capital infusion. Despite a projected dip to 6.4 per cent next fiscal year, concerns over the Middle East conflict's impact on energy and logistics costs persist.

CRISIL's economic outlook positions India for a steady growth trajectory, projecting an average annual growth rate of 6.7 per cent from 2024 to 2031. This forecast slightly surpasses the pre-pandemic average of 6.6 per cent, indicating resilience in the economy.

Primary catalyst

The primary catalyst for this sustained growth, according to CRISIL, is the government's capital-intensive approach. Faced with private sector hesitancy, the government prioritised capital expenditure, providing interest-free loans to states to stimulate their investment efforts.

Despite an impressive 7.3 per cent growth in the current fiscal year, CRISIL predicts a moderation to 6.4 per cent in the upcoming financial year. Additionally, the report underscores the necessity of monitoring the Middle East conflict's escalation, particularly its potential impact on energy and logistics costs.

In December 2023, India recorded a 5.7 per cent inflation rate, attributed mainly to volatile vegetable prices and foodgrain inflation. CRISIL emphasises that this inflationary pressure, particularly in food items with a significant weight in the consumer price index (CPI), could pose challenges in achieving the Reserve Bank of India's four percent inflation target.

Despite the potential challenges, CRISIL expresses hope in the softening of core inflation and deflation in fuel prices. However, uncertainties surrounding the timing and extent of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve persist, influenced by strong labor market data and higher-than-expected inflation.

(with PTI inputs)