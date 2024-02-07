'Cruise with ease,' Hyundai's much-anticipated SUV Creta hits Indian roads in style

Make way for SUV: Hyundai Motor India, country's second largest car maker in terms of numbers, on Wednesday launched the feature-packed and much-anticipated Hyundai Creta. The Korean car maker, a close competitor to country's largest auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, both in terms of sales as well as market share, has charted a clear path to firm its grip on the SUV segment. At the launch event, Republic Business spoke to motoring enthusiasts, who highlighted why new Creta's arrival is significant for Hyundai.

Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said Creta is a brand with which people in India can easily connect to. As per Hyundai, the new Creta is suitable for varying terrains and topographies. “It is a car loved by India and has seen over nine lakh people experience it in India. The number of people Creta has captivated is growing with each passing day. ‘Live the SUV life' created by Creta has been a milestone created by this brand,” he said. Hyundai's new launch is pivotal to SUV segment's dominance in the passenger vehicles of country's automobile market.

Safety features

Enlisting its features, he said the new Hyundai Creta's road presence, segment-leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 litre Turbo GDI engine will help redefine the SUV landscape in the country. The level of convenience which the new Creta offers is unparalleled, said the company executive while exuding confidence on its active and passive safety features.

"We are confident that the new Hyundai Creta will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the brand, remaining the most sought-after SUV in the country,” he added.

The Korean car maker, with its focus on building on the success and legacy of the Creta brand, with the new Hyundai Creta, has introduced cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, and exhilarating performance. Hyundai India MD & CEO Un Soo Kim and the company officials present at the event, reaffirmed that the brand is committed to provide comfort and convenience-oriented features. The new Hyundai CRETA stands unchallenged, embodying the essence of the Undisputed Ultimate.





Sporty yet substance-packed

After its over three decades of presence in India's automotive market, Hyundai is making efforts to showcase the car makers global “sensuous sportiness” concept for delivering the “ultimate SUV experience” in the new Creta. At the launch event, sort of fanfare with which the new Creta was unveiled has impressed many. Several motoring analyst, whom Republic Business spoke said Creta is a perfect mid-sized SUV for families as well as adventure seekers. "It is interesting the way Hyundai has given a makeover to Creta's exteriors and even turned the interiors quite radiant. I can't stop myself clicking it. A test drive of the new Creta is on my wish list,” said Farhan Ahmed, a visual journalist.

In the new Creta, Hyundai is also betting big on advanced technology. “The fun-to-drive performance and an all-round uncompromised safety along with undergoing an evolution in global design language, the new Hyundai Creta presents a bold design catering to the new-age tech-savvy customers who embrace the spirit of exploring," said a company comminque.

”The distinctive front profile with new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps create a commanding look to the new Hyundai Creta. The redesigned rear profile of the new Hyundai Creta is accentuated with all-new signature connected LED tail lamps, new tail gate, bumpers and skid plate design and a new aerodynamic spoiler," the company has said.

He said the new Hyundai Creta retains the unmistakable silhouette, when viewed from the side, while improving the overall look with redesigned sharper and sportier diamond cut alloy wheels. "These design changes come together seamlessly to offer a bold new Hyundai Creta," the Hyundai India spokesperson added.

The premium interior of the new Hyundai Creta compliments its commanding exterior design, he said. “Featuring cockpit inspired interiors, the new Hyundai Creata offers hi-tech seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25”) infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25”) multi display digital cluster.

The all-new center console design with controls for the new Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) offers an engaging drive experience. The dashboard features new trendy air conditioning vents that blend harmoniously with the overall design language. The new Hyundai Creta offers enhanced comfort with spacious interiors and generous luggage room, cooled Glove Box and ample storage space making every journey relaxed and comfortable for its occupants,” the spokesperson added.

