Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Appeals court orders independent examiner in FTX investigation

The court underlined that appointing an examiner to safeguard debtors and creditors is a factor deemed relevant in FTX's Chapter 11 reorganisation.

Business Desk
Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Independent examiner for FTX: A federal appeals court on Friday directed the appointment of an independent bankruptcy examiner to investigate the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange formerly led by the convicted Sam Bankman-Fried. The 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia overturned a previous ruling, agreeing with a government watchdog that the appointment of an examiner was imperative under the US Bankruptcy Code, citing the substantial scale of FTX's case, including the alleged misappropriation of $10 billion in customer assets.

The court underlined that appointing an examiner aligned with Congress's intention to safeguard debtors and creditors, particularly in cases of "great" public interest, a factor deemed relevant in FTX's Chapter 11 reorganisation. Circuit Judge L Felipe Restrepo, speaking for a three-judge panel, noted that the collapse of FTX not only resulted in catastrophic losses for global investors but also carried implications for the dynamic and volatile cryptocurrency industry.

Advertisement

Too important to be left only on creditors

The US Trustee, a Department of Justice bankruptcy watchdog, advocated for an examiner to investigate fraud and mismanagement preceding FTX's collapse, asserting that the matter was "too important" to be left solely to creditors and the current management. John Ray, who assumed the role of chief executive after Bankman-Fried, and a committee of unsecured FTX creditors opposed the appointment of an examiner, arguing that it would duplicate their efforts and prove costly, diminishing the available funds.

Advertisement

This decision marks a reversal of a February 2023 ruling by US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, who concurred with FTX's assertion that a probe could incur costs exceeding $100 million. Lawyers representing FTX and the creditors' committee have not immediately responded to requests for comment. Similarly, the Justice Department has not yet provided a response to a similar inquiry.

John Ray, with experience in managing Enron post its 2001 bankruptcy, currently serves as FTX's chief executive. Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old co-founder facing seven fraud and conspiracy counts, was convicted by jurors in Manhattan on November 2. Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried, once a billionaire, looted billions from FTX customers for personal gain and to support his Alameda hedge fund. His sentencing is scheduled for March 28, and he is expected to appeal the conviction.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement