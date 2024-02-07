Advertisement

Bitcoin hash rate falls: A sudden freeze in Texas is believed to have contributed to a significant 34 per cent decline in the Bitcoin hash rate. The drop occurred as some miners had to scale back operations due to the strain on the state's energy grid amidst freezing temperatures starting from January 14.

Data from YCharts indicates that the total Bitcoin network hash rate plummeted from over 629 exahashes per second (EH/s) on January 11 to approximately 415 EH/s on January 15, marking a notable reduction. Subsequently, on January 16, the hash rate rebounded to more than 454 EH/s as temperatures in Austin briefly rose above freezing during the day.

According to Foundry's data pool, Texas accounted for around 29 per cent of the Bitcoin hash rate in the United States. This concentration of mining activity in the state followed the relocation of many mining firms from China following the country's crackdown on BTC miners and cryptocurrency. Notable companies with operations in Texas include Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer, and Core Scientific.

Unlike the situation in 2021, when extreme winter weather caused widespread power outages, there were fewer reports of significant disruptions to Texas' power grid this time. Many mining firms, including Marathon, have participated in a program organised by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) that compensates them for adjusting their load on the state's power grid during periods of high demand.

Charlie Schumacher, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Marathon Digital, explained, "Marathon, along with other Bitcoin miners, have been curtailing operations to support the Texas electric grid and the citizens of the state, who have been battling sub-zero temperatures." He informed that Bitcoin miners serve as a base load that can be turned off during extreme weather events, contributing to increased energy availability and affordability for those in need.

A spokesperson from Riot added that the company actively participates in demand response programs, allowing ERCOT to manage the company's load during critical times for balancing the grid amid challenging weather conditions.

In Texas, high demand is often associated with extreme heat in the summer and winter conditions, potentially posing a threat to the state's energy infrastructure. In December 2022, Argo Blockchain reported a significant drop in activity at its Texas Helios facility due to winter conditions, mining roughly 25 per cent less Bitcoin than in November. As of January 17, ERCOT reported that ‘grid conditions are expected to be normal’ starting at midnight local time.