×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Bitcoin rises above $70,000 for first time

Breaking through $70,000 mark for first time, Bitcoin witnessed a surge in demand fuelled by investor interest in new US spot exchange-traded crypto products.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bitcoin price since Christmas 2013
Bitcoin rises above $70,000 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bitcoin crosses $70,000: Bitcoin surged to an all-time high on Friday amid volatile trading, extending the ongoing crypto frenzy.

Breaking through the $70,000 threshold for the first time, Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a surge in demand fuelled by investor interest in new US spot exchange-traded crypto products and anticipations of global interest rate reductions.

Advertisement

The inflow of billions of dollars into ETFs over recent weeks has provided substantial backing to the market. Furthermore, the sector received a boost from the anticipation surrounding an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain platform, host to Bitcoin's rival, Ether (ETH), and an upcoming Bitcoin "halving" event in April, which curbs the rate of Bitcoin creation.

The green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in late January marked a key moment for the crypto industry. This approval arrived after an 18-month period of 'crypto winter', characterised by corporate bankruptcies and scandals.

Advertisement

Even institutional investors, historically cautious due to the sharp fluctuations in crypto markets, are now allocating long-term capital. Analysts suggest this institutional involvement could help sustain the current upward momentum of the rally.

According to LSEG data, net inflows into the ten largest US spot Bitcoin funds totalled $2.2 billion in the week ending March 1, with over $2 billion directed towards BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Advertisement

The positive sentiment surrounding Bitcoin has spilled over into other digital assets, notably Ether, which has surged by over 60 per cent since the beginning of the year, securing its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

However, sceptics caution against ignoring the speculative nature of these assets. Despite reaching record highs earlier in the week, Bitcoin experienced a sharp reversal, plummeting by over 10 per cent and dipping below the $60,000 mark.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

10 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

12 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

14 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

14 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

15 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP-BJD Alliance Talks Hit Hurdles Over Seat Sharing in LS & Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: Another Meeting Between BJP-TDP on Seat Sharing Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Starts 'The Biggest Film' Of His Career

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo