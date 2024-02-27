Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Bitcoin surges past $57,000 amid institutional interest

Software company MicroStrategy, on Monday, said that it has acquired approximately 3,000 bitcoins, amounting to a hefty $155 million investment.

Business Desk
Bitcoin halving
Bitcoin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bitcoin price: Bitcoin has breached the $57,000 mark in Asia's trading session on Tuesday. This surge, marking a two-year high, has been attributed to substantial institutional investment, signalling a renewed interest from big buyers. Concurrently, its counterpart, ether, has also experienced a milestone, surpassing $3,200 for the first time in two years.

Bitcoin's remarkable ascent, recording a gain of over 10 per cent across two sessions, finds support in recent revelations from crypto investor and software company MicroStrategy. The firm disclosed on Monday its acquisition of approximately 3,000 bitcoins, amounting to a hefty $155 million investment. Such strategic moves by influential players in the crypto space have further fuelled investor confidence and propelled Bitcoin's trajectory upwards.

Advertisement

Moreover, bitcoin's recent bullish momentum has been amplified by the green light given to bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This regulatory approval has injected fresh optimism into the cryptocurrency market, spurring a surge in trading volumes within these ETFs. Consequently, crypto-linked companies have witnessed a notable uptick in their stock prices, a stark contrast to the cautious sentiment prevailing in broader financial markets.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

17 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. Oscars 2024: First Slate Of Presenters Announced, Deets Inside

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. India Live | PM Modi to Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies at 94

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Notification Out for 2049 vacancies

    Education13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo