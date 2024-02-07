Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF surges over $2 billion mark

BlackRock, leveraging its status as the world's largest asset manager, has adopted a strategic approach to appeal to a broader audience for its crypto product.

Business Desk
Former BlackRock Manager David Tovey to Lead New Hedge Fund Covale Capital
BlackRock | Image:BlackRock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has swiftly surged to $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) within two weeks of its Nasdaq debut, according to data from analyst James Seyffart. The intraday performance of Bitcoin, currently priced at $42,493, has propelled the fund's market capitalization to $2.11 billion, marking a significant rebound after a seven-day lull post the ETF launch on January 11.

The term "assets under management" refers to the total market value of financial assets held by a fund for its clients. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading in attracting investor capital, narrowly ahead of Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which garnered $1.8 billion in flows over the preceding 10 days.

BlackRock, leveraging its status as the world's largest asset manager, has adopted a strategic approach to appeal to a broader audience for its crypto-based product. In contrast to some asset managers targeting early adopters with Bitcoin ETF ads, BlackRock opted for a two-minute video aimed at baby boomers. The video, featuring one of its executives, outlines Bitcoin's value proposition and how investors can gain exposure to the new ETF.

The attractiveness of BlackRock's ETF may also be influenced by its annual fees. The iShares ETF initially charges a fee of 0.12 per cent for the first 12 months or until reaching $5 billion in AUM, after which it increases to 0.25 per cent. Other issuers, including ARK Invest (0.21 per cent), VanEck (0.25 per cent),  and Bitwise (0.20 per cent), also offer competitive fees. These fees are deducted from the ETF's performance rather than billed directly to investors, reducing overall investor returns.

Seyffart anticipates significant growth for Bitcoin ETFs, predicting an influx of $10 billion in capital over the first year. The rapid success of BlackRock's ETF underscores the increasing mainstream acceptance and demand for cryptocurrency investment vehicles.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

