Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Celsius repays $125 million in ETH to crypto exchanges

Celsius has communicated its intention to distribute both Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH to creditors as part of its recovery plan.

Business Desk
Celsius
Celsius | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Celsius restructuring process: Crypto lender Celsius has executed transfers of over $125 million worth of Ether (ETH) to various crypto exchanges in the past week, as part of its efforts to initiate repayments to creditors. Between January 8 and January 12, Celsius moved $95.5 million to Coinbase and $29.7 million to FalconX, as reported by Arkham Intelligence. Notably, despite these transfers, Celsius still retains over 550,000 ETH on its balance sheet, valued at a substantial $1.36 billion at the current market rate.

Earlier this month, on January 5, Celsius decided to unstake a significant 206,300 ETH, valued at $407 million at the time. The lender asserted that these newly released Ether funds would be used to cover expenses associated with its restructuring process and to prepare for creditor repayments.

Advertisement

Celsius has communicated its intention to distribute both Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH to creditors as part of its recovery plan. However, a specific date for the commencement of fund distribution to creditors has not been specified yet.

Creditors of Celsius have been patiently awaiting the release of funds trapped on the platform for over 18 months, since the firm declared bankruptcy in July 2022.

Advertisement

FTX and Alameda follow 

In a parallel development, FTX, a bankrupt crypto exchange, and its defunct trading arm Alameda Research, transferred $28 million worth of crypto to exchanges on January 14. This included $18.7 million in Wrapped Bitcoin, $8 million in Ether, and $1 million in Pendle (PENDLE) to Coinbase and Binance.

Advertisement

FTX, which declared bankruptcy in November of the previous year, has been actively working to raise funds for creditor repayment. Administrators have successfully reclaimed approximately $7 billion in assets, including $3.4 billion in cryptocurrency. 

Market sentiment towards FTX creditor claims has been positive, with some reaching as high as $0.50 on the dollar in October last year, indicating a reasonable likelihood that creditors may be fully compensated. Although an exact reimbursement date for FTX customers is yet to be determined, the current plan estimates that repayments could commence later this year.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement