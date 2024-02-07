Coinbase up for legal faceoff with SEC over regulatory authority

Advertisement

Coinbase vs. SEC: Coinbase is set to present its case at a court hearing on Wednesday, contending that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should withdraw its case against the cryptocurrency exchange. A source familiar with the matter and court filings revealed that Coinbase will argue that the tokens traded on its platform do not qualify as securities, challenging the SEC's jurisdiction over the digital asset sector.

In what has become a closely monitored legal battle, Coinbase, the world's largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, asserts that the SEC is overstepping its boundaries. The company maintains that the crypto assets it lists for trading differ fundamentally from traditional securities such as stocks or bonds, which fall under the SEC's oversight. Similar perspectives have been expressed by other crypto firms in the industry.

Advertisement

The SEC initiated legal action against Coinbase in June, alleging that the exchange facilitated the trading of at least 13 crypto tokens that should have been registered as securities. The regulator claimed that Coinbase operated unlawfully as a national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency without proper registration. The lawsuit also targeted Coinbase's "staking" program, suggesting that it should have been registered with the SEC.

This legal dispute holds broader implications for the digital asset sector, as it could provide clarity on the SEC's authority and jurisdiction over crypto assets. The SEC, led by Chair Gary Gensler, has been actively pursuing legal action against various entities in the crypto space, shifting its focus from companies selling digital tokens to those offering trading platforms and engaging in clearing activity as well as acting as broker-dealers.

Advertisement

Despite Coinbase's request in August to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit, citing a favourable ruling in a separate case involving Ripple Labs, the SEC maintains that its case should proceed. The ongoing legal proceedings underscore the broader debate within the crypto industry, with companies asserting that most tokens do not meet the definition of securities and advocating for the need for specific legislation to regulate the sector.

(With Reuters inputs)