Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Grayscale Investment to launch Bitcoin covered call ETF

Grayscale Investments had previously taken legal action against the SEC after the regulator's denial of the transition its existing trust into an ETF.

Business Desk
Grayscale
Grayscale | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bitcoin covered call ETF: Grayscale Investments, a leading cryptocurrency asset manager, intends to initiate the process of launching a covered call exchange-traded fund (ETF). This aims to enable investors to derive income from options associated with its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of Grayscale Investments, shared this development.

On Thursday, GBTC commenced trading as an ETF on the NYSE Arca platform. This followed the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of its conversion, along with several other proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs, announced a day earlier.

Nurturing the broader ecosystem

Sonnenshein conveyed in an interview that the ETF's introduction signifies more than merely bringing GBTC to the market in the form of a spot bitcoin ETF. He underscored the company's dedication to fostering the product's expansion and nurturing the broader ecosystem surrounding it.

It is noteworthy that Grayscale Investments had previously taken legal action against the SEC after the regulator's denial of its proposal to transition its existing trust into an ETF. The company secured a favourable ruling from a federal appeals court in August. 

This outcome has instilled optimism within the market, leading many to anticipate that the SEC may be inclined to approve such financial products after a prolonged, decade-long dispute.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

