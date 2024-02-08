Advertisement

Improving security: Liminal has integrated the Telos Network into its custody and wallet infrastructure to improve security and efficiency in asset management on the Telos blockchain. In the official announcement, Liminal acknowledges the role that the underlying blockchain infrastructure plays in ensuring the secure custody of digital assets. With the growing demand for alternative blockchain ecosystems, interoperability has become a key integration parameter for custody platforms.

Manhar Garegrat, Country Head - India and Global Partnerships at Liminal, "The addition of Telos into Liminal custody's multi-chain ecosystem is a significant step towards growing the Web 3.0 ecosystem together. We are excited to empower projects building on Telos as they leverage Liminal's robust security, world-class compliance, regulated custody, process automation and integrations to grow their business on Telos."

Sukesh Tedla, Director of Liquidity & Exchanges at Telos Network, echoed this sentiment, “We are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Liminal. The combined strength of both brands will not only enhance the digital asset experience for users but also create a highly secure ecosystem for fostering innovation in digital asset custody services. We are committed to creating more synergies with Liminal in the near future.”

Secure custody

The integration brings Telos, a third-generation blockchain platform, into Liminal's custody and wallet infrastructure. This enables secure custody, policy-led workflows, multi-party wallet governance, and compliance monitoring for protocols and institutions operating on the Telos Network.

Key features of Liminal's integration with Telos Network include secure and efficient treasury management, policy-driven automation for optimal efficiency, vigilant risk and compliance monitoring, and seamless integration with Telos and DApp ecosystem, according to the official announcement.