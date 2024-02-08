Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Liminal integrates Telos Network into asset custody infra

The integration brings Telos, a third-generation blockchain platform, into Liminal's custody and wallet infrastructure.

Anirudh Trivedi
Liminal collaborates with Telos Network
Liminal collaborates with Telos Network | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Improving security: Liminal has integrated the Telos Network into its custody and wallet infrastructure to improve security and efficiency in asset management on the Telos blockchain. In the official announcement, Liminal acknowledges the role that the underlying blockchain infrastructure plays in ensuring the secure custody of digital assets. With the growing demand for alternative blockchain ecosystems, interoperability has become a key integration parameter for custody platforms.

Manhar Garegrat, Country Head - India and Global Partnerships at Liminal, "The addition of Telos into Liminal custody's multi-chain ecosystem is a significant step towards growing the Web 3.0 ecosystem together. We are excited to empower  projects building on Telos as they leverage Liminal's robust security, world-class compliance, regulated custody, process automation and integrations to grow their business on Telos."

Advertisement

Sukesh Tedla, Director of Liquidity & Exchanges at Telos Network, echoed this sentiment, “We are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Liminal. The combined strength of both brands will not only enhance the digital asset experience for users but also create a highly secure ecosystem for fostering innovation in digital asset custody services. We are committed to creating more synergies with Liminal in the near future.”

Secure custody 

The integration brings Telos, a third-generation blockchain platform, into Liminal's custody and wallet infrastructure. This enables secure custody, policy-led workflows, multi-party wallet governance, and compliance monitoring for protocols and institutions operating on the Telos Network.

Key features of Liminal's integration with Telos Network include secure and efficient treasury management, policy-driven automation for optimal efficiency, vigilant risk and compliance monitoring, and seamless integration with Telos and DApp ecosystem, according to the official announcement. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement