Spot Bitcoin ETFs access: Mudrex, a crypto investment platform backed by Y-Combinator, has announced the launch of US Bitcoin Spot ETFs tailored for investors in India, according to an official announcement. With a minimum investment requirement of $5000 and a maximum limit of $250,000, investors can now partake in Bitcoin spot ETFs through Mudrex's platform.

The platform allows investors to select individual spot ETFs, craft personalised baskets, or opt for pre-listed choices based on market capitalisation.

Initially, Mudrex will feature four spot ETFs on its platform: BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Vanguard. Investors can choose the instrument that aligns with their investment goals and choose to invest either in the form of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or lump sum.

Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex said, “Seeing the increasing demand for Bitcoin spot ETFs and user requests on our platform in the past few months, we have decided to launch it for Indian investors. We aim to empower investors with the flexibility to invest across a diverse range of crypto products, offering a seamless and accessible avenue to navigate the dynamic digital asset landscape”.

Operating in compliance with local regulatory frameworks, Mudrex ensures adherence to regulatory standards in both India and the European Union, the official announcement states.

Mudrex holds registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in India and possesses a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in the EU. Additionally, Mudrex has secured the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) registration in Italy.