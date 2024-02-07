Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

NYC Bar Association proposes amendments to lure crypto firms

New York Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) has not been updated since 2014, and the report underlines the need to incorporate advancements since then.

Business Desk
New York
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The New York City Bar Association has proposed amendments targeting emerging technologies, including digital assets, aiming to attract crypto firms to establish headquarters in New York. This move seeks to maintain the city's prominence as a leading commercial jurisdiction. Published in the association's New York State Legislative Agenda on January 29, the New York Emerging Technologies Amendments aim to promote technological and commercial advancements, reducing transaction costs and enhancing efficiency and security in financial transactions governed by the New York Uniform Commercial Code (UCC).

The proposed amendments aim to adapt the UCC to recent and potential future technological developments. Notably, the UCC has not been updated since 2014, and the report underlines the need to incorporate advancements since then. The association underscores the risk of losing digital asset market participants to other states that have already adopted model UCC amendments or even to countries like England, which are swiftly reforming commercial laws for emerging technologies.

Despite being home to the world's largest number of crypto companies, totalling 843 firms at the end of 2023, New York faces competition as other states enact crypto-friendly regulations. The report emphasises the importance of accepting these amendments to maintain leadership in commercial and financial progress, discouraging the migration of digital commerce to more regulation-friendly jurisdictions. New York was ranked as the third-best crypto hub in Recap's 2023 list of top crypto hub cities.

However, the NYC Bar Association acknowledges the significance of embracing the proposed amendments to prevent crypto firms from relocating to jurisdictions with more favourable regulations, particularly in light of New York being labelled the worst state for crypto taxes in a recent study. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

