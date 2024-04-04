Advertisement

Okto-STAN integration: Okto, the Web3 wallet application developed in collaboration with CoinDCX, announces a partnership with STAN, a community platform catering to Indian gamers, according to the official announcement.

With the future of gaming moving towards decentralised Web 3 technology, STAN which serves over 5 million gamers, is integrating Okto’s wallet onto the platform to improve on the asset management capabilities that include the ability to transfer gamer NFTs and other credentials across various games and markets. The integration enables gamers to navigate across different ecosystems using a single wallet and streamline asset management processes.

Okto's embedded Web3 wallet is first of its first-of-its-kind solution that allows any app or internet company to use decentralised web and smart contracts within minutes.

Talking about the partnership, Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder of CoinDCX and Okto, said, "Currently, gamers store assets in multiple locations and experience numerous redirections, resulting in a cumbersome user experience. Therefore, simplifying the interaction with decentralised applications and providing a superior user experience is imperative. With Okto embedded wallet, gamers can take their winnings anywhere in the entire crypto universe.”

Parth Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of STAN said, "Since wallets are central to all platform activities, our goal is to provide users with a familiar experience, eliminating the complexities often associated with managing Web3 assets like NFTs and social tokens. STAN's vibrant 5 million gamer community will reap the benefits of this integration, allowing us to deepen engagement with existing players and attract new fans to our platform.”