English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

SEC fines VanEck $1.75 mn over undisclosed social media influencer deal

SEC found that VanEck collaborated with an influential online personality to enhance the fund's appeal and promote its success on social media platforms.

Business Desk
Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler | Image:X/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SEC fines VanEck: VanEck Associates Corporation has agreed to pay a $1.75 million fine to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to the launch of a social media-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2021.

The SEC imposed a civil penalty on the investment adviser, stating that during the launch of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in March 2021, VanEck failed to fully disclose the involvement of a prominent social media personality in marketing the product.

Advertisement

The ETF aimed to track an index using "positive insights" from social media and other data sources. However, the SEC found that VanEck collaborated with an influential online personality to enhance the fund's appeal and promote its success on social media platforms.

While the SEC did not explicitly name the influencer, previous reports have linked David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, to the promotion of the VanEck ETF. The regulator noted that the influencer's compensation was tied to the fund's growth, which was not disclosed by VanEck.

Advertisement

The SEC criticised VanEck for failing to inform the ETF's board about the influencer's involvement, stating that this undisclosed arrangement had significant implications for the management contract and fund operations.

Andrew Dean, co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit, emphasised the importance of transparency from advisers, stating that accurate disclosures are essential for the board to properly assess advisory contracts and understand the economic impact of licensing agreements.

Advertisement

VanEck admitted to violating the Investment Company Act and Investment Advisers Act and agreed to a cease-and-desist order, censure, and the financial penalty without admitting or denying the findings.

This announcement follows VanEck's decision to terminate its Bitcoin Strategy ETF product a month ago after a performance evaluation. Additionally, the company announced a fee reduction for its dedicated Bitcoin ETF, lowering fees from 0.25 per cent to 0.20 per cent as of February 21 in an effort to enhance its popularity.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo