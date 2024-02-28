Advertisement

Chris Chabot joins Shardeum: Shardeum, an autoscaling EVM-based blockchain, has appointed Chris Chabot as Head of Open Source. Chabot has previously led global teams as Head of International Developer Relations at Twitter and Head of Developer Relations for Google+. With a track record in building and leading product and developer teams, Chris will be responsible for accelerating Shardeum's engagement with the open-source community. In his new role, he will collaborate closely with developers to drive the creation of innovative Web3 experiences on the Shardeum protocol.

Shardeum is an EVM-based, linearly scalable smart contract platform that maintains decentralisation and deploys strong security measures through dynamic state sharding. This means Shardeum can increase its transactions per second (TPS) capacity with each validator added to the network to retain low transactional costs forever. By performing consensus at the transaction level and reducing the computational power required for validator nodes, Shardeum increases decentralisation and accessibility, enabling anyone to run a node.

Nischal Shetty, Co-founder, Shardeum, expressed delight at Chris's appointment. Shetty said, “While Web3 has been growing rapidly, very little progress has been made on open-source initiatives in the ecosystem. Chris Chabot’s experience and dedication to open-source values align seamlessly with our mission. Chris' experience will undoubtedly elevate our efforts at fostering an open-source culture in Web3.”

Chabot stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Shardeum and contribute to their dynamic open-source community. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of technological possibilities and drive positive change through innovation."