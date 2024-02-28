English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Shardeum appoints former Google executive to lead Open Source operations

Chris Chabot will collaborate closely with developers to drive the creation of innovative Web3 experiences on the Shardeum protocol.

Anirudh Trivedi
Chris Chabot
Chris Chabot | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chris Chabot joins Shardeum: Shardeum, an autoscaling EVM-based blockchain, has appointed Chris Chabot as Head of Open Source. Chabot has previously led global teams as Head of International Developer Relations at Twitter and Head of Developer Relations for Google+. With a track record in building and leading product and developer teams, Chris will be responsible for accelerating Shardeum's engagement with the open-source community. In his new role, he will collaborate closely with developers to drive the creation of innovative Web3 experiences on the Shardeum protocol. 

Shardeum is an EVM-based, linearly scalable smart contract platform that maintains decentralisation and deploys strong security measures through dynamic state sharding. This means Shardeum can increase its transactions per second (TPS) capacity with each validator added to the network to retain low transactional costs forever. By performing consensus at the transaction level and reducing the computational power required for validator nodes, Shardeum increases decentralisation and accessibility, enabling anyone to run a node.

Advertisement

Nischal Shetty, Co-founder, Shardeum, expressed delight at Chris's appointment. Shetty said, “While Web3 has been growing rapidly, very little progress has been made on open-source initiatives in the ecosystem. Chris Chabot’s experience and dedication to open-source values align seamlessly with our mission. Chris' experience will undoubtedly elevate our efforts at fostering an open-source culture in Web3.”

Chabot stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Shardeum and contribute to their dynamic open-source community. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of technological possibilities and drive positive change through innovation."

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

10 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lilly set to launch obesity drug in India next year

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Hits Out at Tamil Nadu Government in Scathing Attack | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Haaland scores 5 Goals, driving Manchester City into FA Cup quarters

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Planning expansion in India, eyeing omni-channel approach: IKEA CEO

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo