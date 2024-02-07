English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Spot Bitcoin ETFs trade volume surges to $10 billion

Market sentiment remains cautious regarding a substantial surge in Bitcoin's price beyond the established trading range since December 2023.

Business Desk
biotcoin
Bitcoin regulation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bitcoin ETF trade volume: Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States have experienced solid trading activity, surpassing $10 billion in volume within the initial three days of their launch, according to media reports citing market data.  The introduction of these new Bitcoin ETFs on January 11 has generated controversy, with the high trading having a limited impact on the price growth of BTC. 

Despite concerns, analyst Eric Balchunas underlined the significance of the $10 billion trading volume in the first three days. He compares this achievement to the combined trading volume of 500 ETFs launched in 2023, which amounted to $450 million. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stands out with notable net gains of $700 million over the three-day period, contrasting with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has experienced net outflows exceeding $1.1 billion. The shift is attributed to investors moving between ETF products due to varying fee structures.

Advertisement

James Van Straten, a research and data analyst at CryptoSlate, views the situation optimistically, highlighting the potential for continued positive momentum in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and GBTC outflows. Despite this, some industry observers, such as CEO Samson Mow, anticipate a period of recalibration and predict a resolution to the selling pressure from GBTC. Mow suggests that Grayscale may need to adjust its fees, a move likely to happen sooner rather than later.

However, market sentiment remains cautious regarding a substantial surge in Bitcoin's price beyond the established trading range since December 2023. While confidence persists in the current $43,000 level, doubts linger about Bitcoin's ability to avoid a potential downward trend. 

Advertisement

Popular social media trader JT expresses a conservative view, suggesting that further evaluation is necessary once the cryptocurrency reaches the bottom of its longstanding range. As of January, the price floor appears to be holding at $41,500, undergoing repeated tests since the beginning of 2024, according to market data.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement