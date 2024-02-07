Spot Bitcoin ETFs trade volume surges to $10 billion

Advertisement

Bitcoin ETF trade volume: Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States have experienced solid trading activity, surpassing $10 billion in volume within the initial three days of their launch, according to media reports citing market data. The introduction of these new Bitcoin ETFs on January 11 has generated controversy, with the high trading having a limited impact on the price growth of BTC.

Despite concerns, analyst Eric Balchunas underlined the significance of the $10 billion trading volume in the first three days. He compares this achievement to the combined trading volume of 500 ETFs launched in 2023, which amounted to $450 million. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stands out with notable net gains of $700 million over the three-day period, contrasting with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has experienced net outflows exceeding $1.1 billion. The shift is attributed to investors moving between ETF products due to varying fee structures.

Advertisement

James Van Straten, a research and data analyst at CryptoSlate, views the situation optimistically, highlighting the potential for continued positive momentum in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and GBTC outflows. Despite this, some industry observers, such as CEO Samson Mow, anticipate a period of recalibration and predict a resolution to the selling pressure from GBTC. Mow suggests that Grayscale may need to adjust its fees, a move likely to happen sooner rather than later.

However, market sentiment remains cautious regarding a substantial surge in Bitcoin's price beyond the established trading range since December 2023. While confidence persists in the current $43,000 level, doubts linger about Bitcoin's ability to avoid a potential downward trend.

Advertisement

Popular social media trader JT expresses a conservative view, suggesting that further evaluation is necessary once the cryptocurrency reaches the bottom of its longstanding range. As of January, the price floor appears to be holding at $41,500, undergoing repeated tests since the beginning of 2024, according to market data.

(With Reuters inputs)