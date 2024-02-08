Advertisement

Czech retail rebound: November saw a positive turn in Czech retail sales, marking the end of an 18-month downward trend, as revealed by data from the statistical office on Friday. With a 0.9 per cent YoY increase, the figures surpassed expectations, defying a projected 1.6 per cent decrease, according to a Reuters poll. This growth, the first since April 2022, is attributed to a cooling inflation climate and increased consumer spending.



The statistical office reported a consecutive monthly gain in retail sales, with non-food and fuel sales driving the surge, while food sales continued to decline. The prolonged slump in retail sales, which began in mid-2022 due to high inflation impacting disposable incomes, showed signs of reversal in November. Analysts believe this positive consumer activity could contribute to the recovery of the economy, which experienced contraction in the third quarter.

Household growth foreseen

As inflation eased below 7 per cent in December, experts anticipate continued growth in household consumption throughout the year. Lower inflation and the revival of real wage growth are expected to position household consumption as a key driver for overall economic growth. According to Radomir Jac, Chief Economist, Generali Investments CEE, the prospects for household consumption are optimistic.



Jiri Pour, an economist at UniCredit, pointed to payment terminal data indicating a sustained improvement in retail sales through December. The Czech National Bank, having tightened monetary policy in 2021-2022 during double-digit inflation, recently implemented its first interest rate cut in over three years. Policymakers emphasise that the pace of further easing will hinge on inflation developments.



(With Reuters Inputs)