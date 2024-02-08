Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Czech retail sales defy projections with 0.9% YoY increase in Nov

Retail sales, hit by high inflation since mid-2022, showed signs of recovery in November.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Czech retail rebound: November saw a positive turn in Czech retail sales, marking the end of an 18-month downward trend, as revealed by data from the statistical office on Friday. With a 0.9 per cent YoY increase, the figures surpassed expectations, defying a projected 1.6 per cent decrease, according to a Reuters poll. This growth, the first since April 2022, is attributed to a cooling inflation climate and increased consumer spending.

The statistical office reported a consecutive monthly gain in retail sales, with non-food and fuel sales driving the surge, while food sales continued to decline. The prolonged slump in retail sales, which began in mid-2022 due to high inflation impacting disposable incomes, showed signs of reversal in November. Analysts believe this positive consumer activity could contribute to the recovery of the economy, which experienced contraction in the third quarter.

Household growth foreseen

As inflation eased below 7 per cent in December, experts anticipate continued growth in household consumption throughout the year. Lower inflation and the revival of real wage growth are expected to position household consumption as a key driver for overall economic growth. According to Radomir Jac, Chief Economist, Generali Investments CEE, the prospects for household consumption are optimistic.

Jiri Pour, an economist at UniCredit, pointed to payment terminal data indicating a sustained improvement in retail sales through December. The Czech National Bank, having tightened monetary policy in 2021-2022 during double-digit inflation, recently implemented its first interest rate cut in over three years. Policymakers emphasise that the pace of further easing will hinge on inflation developments.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement