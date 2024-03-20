×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Deeper Gucci woes test new CEO’s luxury touch

A Bank of America survey suggests Chinese consumers are more inclined to spend on lavish meals and holidays.

Reuters Breakingviews
Lisa Jucca
Gucci
Gucci | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bling it back. Leading a turnaround under the scrutiny of investors is not for the faint-hearted. On Tuesday, French luxury group Kering said quarterly sales at its top Gucci brand were likely to fall nearly 20% from a year ago, triggering a 14% slide in the $49 billion conglomerate’s share price. The unexpected announcement, a month before the company’s scheduled results, suggests the revamp of the century-old fashion house could be longer and more complicated than expected. That raises the stakes for new Gucci boss Jean-François Palus.

Gucci is fighting its turnaround battle on many fronts. Firstly, consumer sentiment in China, traditionally Gucci’s most coveted market which used to command an estimated 30%-plus of annual sales, is still negative. A recent Bank of America survey suggests Chinese consumers are more inclined to splash out on experiences like lavish meals and holidays than pricey handbags and shoes. That’s a big problem for Gucci, which has previously relied heavily on volatile young Asian shoppers.

Advertisement

Secondly, the more classic style reset engineered by new designer Sabato De Sarno, appointed last year to replace flamboyant creative director Alessandro Michele, is still unproven. Kering said De Sarno’s collection, which is only on offer in selected stores, is experiencing a “highly favorable reception”. But it’s too early to make a call on whether pivoting away from the exuberant clothes and shoes that allowed Gucci to become a $10 billion brand will pay off. For the time being, Palus is stuck with De Sarno.

Lastly, Kering’s somewhat stretched balance sheet limits its options further. A bold M&A spree, which included the 3.5 billion euro purchase of Creed and a stake in fashion house Valentino, makes it difficult to woo investors with buybacks. That means there is little hope of propping up the shares that have fallen more than 30% in a year.

Advertisement

That puts the focus squarely on Palus. The former Kering group managing director, who has worked for the controlling Pinault family for more than three decades, was initially meant to be an interim replacement to former Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri. Investors had put high hopes on Francesca Bellettini, who masterminded a big expansion at Yves Saint Laurent, another Kering brand. But she ended up as Palus’ second in command, although she oversees Gucci’s brand development.

Kering’s fortunes are tied to those of Gucci. But the around 35% discount on its price to 2024 earnings multiple versus bigger rival LVMH may represent a buying opportunity for new investors, provided Palus can convince them Gucci can be fixed. As the brand’s woes deepen, it’s up to the new CEO to prove he has the right luxury touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a few seconds ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

3 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

7 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

12 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

14 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

19 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

20 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

20 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

23 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

26 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

26 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

27 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

31 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

32 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

32 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Banks dealing in govt bus

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo